The Miss Universe Organization has broken its silence amid rising tensions between some contestants and the founder of Miss Grand International, Nawat Itsaragrisil. The organisation wishes to continue with its scheduled events as planned while ensuring a 'professional environment for all delegates.'

Miss Universe Organization Addresses The Drama

The Miss Universe Organization released an official statement on Instagram to ease the tension behind the scenes between some delegates and its officials. The organisation clarifies its stand amid the drama between Miss Mexico 2025 Fátima Bosch and Nawat Itsaragrisil, founder of Miss Grand International and newly appointed executive director of Miss Universe.

'The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the host community, the Miss Grand International Organization (MGI), and all local partners to ensure the continued success of the 74th Miss Universe Competition,' the statement began.

MUO adds that it wants to uphold the 'highest standards of respect, safety, and integrity to all participants, staff, and stakeholders.'

The organisation is sending a 'high-level delegation' led by Mario Bucaro, its Chief Executive Officer, to Thailand to sort out the matter. Bucaro's mission is to 'ensure a secure and professional environment for all delegates, and reaffirm MUO's commitment to transparency, respect, and unity.'

The MUO also wants to continue all the scheduled events 'as planned,' despite the drama that just happened. The statement concluded by reaffirming that the organisation 'remains steadfast in its mission to promote collaboration, respect, and opportunity for women around the world, working hand in hand with all partners to ensure a safe, inspiring, and memorable for every delegate.'

What Happened Between Miss Mexico And Nawat Itsaragrisil

A heated encounter between Nawat Itsaragrisil and Miss Mexico 2025 Fátima Bosch ensued after the former confronted the latter during a sashing ceremony. Itsaragrisil accused Bosch of disrespecting the host country for skipping a sponsor shoot and not posting about the host country, Thailand. Bosch defended herself and said she did not want to be publicly reprimanded.

The Miss Universe official, however, called her 'dumb' and asked the security to escort her out when she insisted on using her voice. Bosch walked out, and several other delegates joined her to show their support.

The incident happened during a live-streamed ceremony, so several people witnessed it. Itsaragrisil received an intense backlash for his behaviour toward Miss Mexico 2025.

It turned out that Nawat Itsaragrisil has a questionable history with beauty title holders. He previously called Miss Iceland 2016 Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir 'a little bit fat' and seemingly criticized Miss Vietnam 2022's body when explaining why she failed to advance in the pageant, saying she was the 'only contestant whose back [is] longer than her body.'

Additionally, Nawat called Miss Universe Cambodia 2025, Pich Votey Saravody, a 'lizard,' which many found offensive. He also made the same derogatory remarks to former Miss Grand Rachel Gupta by calling her a 'smelly armpit.'

The Miss Universe Organization has to think twice about its association with Itsaragrisil, which has made several insulting and degrading remarks toward delegates for years. Itsaragrisil, leading a platform meant for women empowerment, only makes the organisation's reputation as questionable as his own.