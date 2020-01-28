Twitter users are poking fun at Prince Harry for allegedly getting a job as a handyman, after an advert showed a tradesman who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Duke of Sussex.

The advert is not hard to miss since it appears in the London subways. The ad shows a male ginger model securing a bolt to a wall. Commuters were quick to point out that the handyman strangely looks like Prince Harry and they shared their observations on social media.

"Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly," one Twitter user wrote. Another said, "Well. Prince Harry certainly found himself a new job very quickly."

Meanwhile, another wrote "that was quick" and one more tweeted," Good to see him making the transition to become financially independent."

"Looking for a vetted, local, tradesperson? Post your job for free," reads the advert for Rated People, as reported by the Daily Mail. Even Rated People got in on the joke in their reply to former U.K. politician Mark Prisk.

The advert comes following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to stay in Canada after their royal exit. Queen Elizabeth II removed them as senior Royal Family members and stripped them of their HRH titles. They are to live as commoners and will no longer receive public funding. They will also have to pay rent for Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which will serve as their home when they are in the U.K.

Their royal exit also means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not allowed to represent Queen Elizabeth II in their private associations and patronages.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently staying in Vancouver Island with their son, Archie, and photos of the family remain scarce. Paparazzi have been banned from staking out the couple in response to a legal warning issued by the former "Suits" star after photos of her were leaked online.

The pictures show the Duchess taking her dogs and son Archie on a walk at a public park. Paparazzi hid behind bushes to take her photos. They reportedly also camped outside their home. Fans can expect to learn what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been up to in Canada through their Sussex Royal Instagram page.