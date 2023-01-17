Past leaks suggest Apple is gearing up to announce all-new MacBook Pro models. However, the American tech giant has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet.

Still, it looks like Apple is on the verge of unveiling its new laptops. Amid the lack of an official confirmation, the upcoming MacBook Pro model has passed through Canada's regulatory database.

This is a major sign that the new MacBook Pro model's launch is right around the corner. Some reports claim Apple will be announcing new Macs this week.

In line with these reports, an unannounced MacBook Pro has popped up on the internet. The purported Apple laptop carries model number A2779 and it seems to support upgraded Wi-Fi speeds.

Multiple sources claim Apple will announce the new Mac hardware on January 17, 2023. The new MacBook Pro was spotted on the Canada Radio Equipment List database by Twitter user Wade Penner.

New Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 seen in Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved on January 11, 2023. Likely the new M2 Max or M2 Pro. Device will support WiFi 6E / 6GHz band. pic.twitter.com/KmSo1aGp7G — Wade Penner (@wadepenner) January 16, 2023

Apple's filing got approval on January 11. The registration features a "laptop computer" with the product marketing name MacBook Pro. Interestingly, the listed model number A2779 isn't linked to any existing MacBook Pro.

Penner claims the filing shows that the MacBook Pro models will come with Wi-Fi 6E support. In other words, the new Macs will deliver more reliable and faster wireless connections by using a 6GHz wireless band.

Notably, 6GHz wireless bands and Wi-Fi 6E support are available only on the latest iPad Pro. There are no prizes for guessing that users will have to purchase a compatible Wi-Fi 6E router with a 6GHz wireless band to avail of this upgrade.

They can buy routers like the Eero Pro system or choose between the latest offerings by TP-Link. Regulatory filings are usually a sign that a hardware release is around the corner.

The company has to acquire regulatory approval in several countries before launching new devices. These filings are usually concealed until the product's official announcement.

It will be interesting to see whether Apple announces new Mac models tomorrow as 9To5Mac recently reported. The Cupertino-based tech giant could launch new MacBook Pro in two screen sizes including 14-inch and 16-inch.

Under the hood, the device could pack Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. The new laptops could break cover during the company's impending press release.