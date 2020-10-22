Katherine Schwarzenegger, who welcomed her first child with husband Chris Pratt over two months ago, spoke about postpartum depression and anxiety in her first Instagram Live since becoming a mother.

Katherine Schwarzenegger went live on Instagram this week to discuss motherhood with her friend Dr. Lynn Sterling and requested her followers to talk to the medical professional about topics like postpartum depression or anxiety. The 30-year-old did not say that she has personally experienced these issues after welcoming daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in August.

Instead, the author recalled her post-six-week appointment where her doctor told her that she had never seen such high levels of postpartum depression and anxiety in her patients as much as she saw during COVID-19 crisis. Schwarzenegger noted that it can feel very alienating for new mothers who can't have people around them like usual due to the pandemic, and asked the doctor for tips for new mothers so they won't feel isolated.

In response, Dr. Sterling suggested: "Do a full assessment of your support system during pregnancy. Is this person going to be someone who can lift me up or maybe put more stress for me?...You can ask people to follow certain rules before they come into your space." She also revealed that some of the studies show up to 40 per cent of people experience postpartum anxiety.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt announced the birth of their baby girl, Lyla, on August 10. While the toddler is the first child for Schwarzenegger, Pratt is already father to an eight-year-old son, Jack Pratt, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

A source previously told People magazine that Schwarzenegger is really grateful that Pratt has previous parenting experience with his son. The insider said: "It's comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn," adding that Pratt "loves being a dad" and it was something Schwarzenegger was attracted to from the beginning."

"Kat feels very lucky that Lyla gets to grow up with Chris as a dad," the source added.