Following the sudden and tragic death of assistant director Diego Borella on Thursday, 21 August, the production of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris faced a heartbreaking pause.

Borella collapsed in Venice while preparing for the final scene of season five. Despite this loss, the show's cast and crew have shown remarkable resilience, resuming filming just two days later on August 23.

Fans eager for the new season can take comfort in the ongoing dedication to completing the series while honouring Borella's memory.

Filming Resumes in Iconic Italian Locations

Season 5 officially began production earlier in 2025, with key filming locations including Rome and Venice, Italy. These Italian cities add a fresh and exciting backdrop to Emily Cooper's story, with the narrative expanding beyond Paris.

The cast, including Lily Collins as Emily, is capturing the glamour and charm of Italy alongside Paris, blending romance and drama amidst exquisite settings.

Official Release Date Set: December 18, 2025

Netflix has confirmed the highly anticipated release date for Emily in Paris season 5 as December 18, 2025.

The show promises a continuation of Emily's personal and professional adventures, including navigating new challenges within Agence Grateau Rome and exploring complex relationships.

The tragic loss of Borella has not derailed these plans, with the production committed to delivering the season on schedule.

Tribute and Commemoration

Paramount Television Studios and Netflix have publicly expressed deep condolences for Diego Borella's passing, highlighting his valuable contribution to the series.

While no specific tribute details have been announced, many expect the production to honour the assistant director in the upcoming season's credits or through other respectful acknowledgments.

Borella's death has cast a sombre tone over the production, but also strengthened the team's resolve to complete the season in his memory.

Changes in Cast Line-Up and New Additions

Season 5 features familiar faces returning alongside intriguing new characters. Lucas Bravo returns as Gabriel, while Eugenio Franceschini reprises his role as Marcello, Emily's new romantic interest based in Rome.

New additions include acclaimed actors Michaela Laroque and Bryan Greenberg, who bring fresh energy to the evolving ensemble. This reflects the show's ambition to deepen its storylines and broaden its themes.

Behind-the-Scenes: Coping with Loss and Pressure

The entertainment industry often deals with high-pressure environments where stress and fatigue are common.

Borella's sudden death highlights the importance of health awareness and support among cast and crew. Production teams are reported to have increased focus on well-being and safety as filming continues.

The resilience shown by the Emily in Paris family demonstrates their commitment to the show and to each other during a challenging period.

What to Expect from Emily's Journey

Season 5 will see Emily Cooper balancing new professional responsibilities as head of Agence Grateau Rome with her evolving personal life.

With emotional highs and lows ahead, fans can look forward to drama, romance, and the rich cultural tapestry of Italy woven into the narrative.

The season promises to keep viewers hooked with unexpected twists and heartfelt moments.