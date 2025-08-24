When news broke that Jerry Adler had died at the age of 96, tributes poured in from Broadway veterans, Hollywood colleagues and, of course, fans of The Sopranos.

Known for his sharp wit and understated gravitas, Adler embodied Herman 'Hesh' Rabkin, the Jewish music producer turned trusted consigliere, across 28 episodes.

Though never the loudest character in the room, Hesh consistently stole the scene.

As Adler once joked, "Having done so many shows on Broadway backstage in the dark, to be recognised now is so weird... when I walk down the street, it's like, 'Hey, Hesh!'"

So, what exactly made his performance so unforgettable?

Hesh brought such a unique element to The Sopranos. A character that truly gave the show an extra layer of charm. RIP Jerry Adler 🙏 https://t.co/F5yPIExQ3V pic.twitter.com/99Fs7E2czF — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) August 24, 2025

Let's revisit six times Jerry Adler stole the show in The Sopranos and see how many you remember.

1. From the Pilot: Why Hesh Was Tony's Father's Trusted Man

Throughout the show, Hesh is shown to be one of Tony's closest and most trusted friends, given that he knew Tony's father. Tony even says 'that's why my father kept you around' when Hesh suggests using fake MRI scans in the pilot episode. From then on, Hesh is always seen as one of Tony's wisest and most important confidants, with Tony feeling comfortable enough to share his problems with him (even if Hesh is not always interested).

2. The 'Hit' That Wasn't: Hesh's Brutal Music Industry Truth Bomb

One of Adler's most memorable episodes is 'A Hit Is A Hit', when he tells Christopher (Michael Imperioli) that his girlfriend Adriana's song is not a hit. Hesh, as the founder of 'F-Note Records', could tell what music was worth listening to.

3. The MRI Story: Proof That Hesh Always Had the Funniest Lines

Best Hesh lines? 'When I had the polyps, they put me through that f***ing MRI. I'm telling you, I think they used my ass to invent some new tests.' Even in the darkest arcs, Adler brought humour that balanced the tension.

4. Renata's Death: Did Tony Have a Hand in It?

When Hesh finds his girlfriend Renata dead in bed with her eyes open, Tony eventually arrives with Hesh's money. He kisses him on the back of the neck, says he is sorry for his loss and leaves. A horse statue is seen on the table, a possible nod to the famous scene in The Godfather. Could this mean Tony had Renata killed? Adler himself admitted he wondered if that was the implication.

5. Why Hesh Rarely Lost His Cool

Hesh was a trusted advisor to Tony because he worked with Tony's father and, unlike many others, rarely lost his cool. In the final season, however, Hesh lends Tony $200,000 to pay off gambling debts and even tells his yarmulke-wearing relative Eli that he fears Tony might settle it another way — by killing him.

6. Final Betrayal? How Tony's Coldness Left Hesh Truly Alone

Hesh's final scene is one of the most powerful. After Renata's death, he is completely distraught, but when Tony arrives he barely offers any sympathy and even makes a cruel joke, declaring 'there's the rest of your money.' Many fans felt this scene captured just how far Tony had fallen and how isolated Hesh had become.

The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today at the age of 96. You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn’t start acting until he was 65. Check out his IMDb page. https://t.co/BeOLeEliOb pic.twitter.com/fnbB8soWy4 — Frank J. Reilly 🌻 (@FrankJReilly1) August 23, 2025

From Broadway to HBO Greatness

Adler's career spanned decades before The Sopranos. Born in New York in 1929, he worked backstage on classics like My Fair Lady and later directed revivals before stepping in front of the camera. His second act in television, with roles in The Good Wife and Rescue Me, proved his versatility.

Yet it was Hesh that etched him permanently into pop culture.

As his friend Frank J. Reilly wrote: "RIP to a real one."

Jerry Adler may be gone, but his legacy lives on in Broadway lights, HBO reruns and every fan who still whispers, 'Hey, Hesh.'