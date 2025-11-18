Nicki Minaj is set to represent the Trump administration at the United Nations this week. The Trinidadian rapper renowned for her chart-topping hits, larger-than-life persona, powerful voice and loyal fanbase the Barbz, will deliver a speech highlighting the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, a move that has surprised fans and political observers alike.

Collaboration With the Trump Administration

The partnership was reportedly arranged by Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to President Donald Trump. US Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz confirmed the collaboration, praising Minaj as 'not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice'.

Waltz added, 'I'm grateful she's leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the president and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters'.

Minaj herself acknowledged the significance of the opportunity, writing on social media, 'Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know. The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We've been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose'.

.@NICKIMINAJ is not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.



I'm grateful she's leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I… https://t.co/LOLrU1PZye — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) November 16, 2025

What She Plans to Announce

The rapper's UN address will focus on claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria, which have recently drawn attention after President Trump publicly condemned the Nigerian government for failing to protect religious minorities. Trump's post on Truth Social on November 1 indicated that he had instructed the US Department of War to prepare for potential action against the country, including halting aid and considering military intervention.

Minaj's involvement brings an unusual cultural dimension to the political stage. Observers note that her massive social media following may amplify awareness of human rights issues in Nigeria, particularly among younger audiences who might not otherwise follow international affairs.

A Surprising Shift in Minaj's Public Life

This move marks a notable shift in Minaj's public persona. Over the past months, she has been in the news primarily for rap feuds and social media disputes with fellow artists including Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Despite these controversies, her engagement with the Trump administration and focus on human rights issues highlights a different side of her influence.

Analysts suggest that Minaj's participation at the UN could encourage other entertainers to engage in political and humanitarian causes. For Minaj, whose career has spanned over fifteen years with global hits such as 'Super Bass' and 'Starships', this collaboration signals an unusual but potentially impactful blending of celebrity and diplomacy.