The alleged death of Gina Lima, a Vivamax actress described online as an adult performer, has sparked widespread attention and controversy across social media in both the Philippines and the United States.

Online posts claim that the 22-year-old was abused and allegedly killed by her influencer boyfriend, identified in circulating content as Ivan Cezar Ronquillo.

As of the latest reports, authorities have not released an official statement confirming her death, yet the story continues to dominate online discussions and hashtag trends.

Gina Lima's Background and Rising Career

According to a profile published by local media outley PEP.ph, Gina Lima was a model and actress associated with VivaMax, a Filipino streaming service known for producing mature-themed films.

Lima appeared in projects such as My Fairy Tail Love Story (2018) and Liveshow 4 (2023). Local entertainment blogs described her as a 'rising star' within the platform's line-up, gaining visibility through both her on-screen roles and social-media presence.

Although some international users referred to her as an 'adult star', Philippine entertainment sources primarily identify her as a Vivamax actress who performed in sensual or adult-oriented films typical of the streaming service.

How the Death Rumours Emerged Online

Speculation surrounding Lima's alleged death first circulated on Facebook, TikTok and X, where users began sharing posts claiming she had 'passed away' following an incident involving her boyfriend.

Several Instagram stories from acquaintances expressed grief over her sudden loss, though none provided official confirmation or context.

These posts quickly spread, with some users sharing images of black ribbons and condolences. The lack of verified information contributed to the rapid escalation of the rumour, pushing the issue into trending topics across Philippine social media.

Allegations Against the Influencer Boyfriend

Much of the online attention has focused on Ivan Cezar Ronquillo, who is identified n posts as Lima's boyfriend. Social-media users allege that he had been violent in their relationship, with some claiming he had a history of physical abuse.

Videos circulating on Facebook show a man believed to be Ronquillo being restrained and pulled away from a red car, prompting speculation about his involvement in the rumoured incident.

None of these claims have been confirmed by law enforcement, and no official report or criminal complaint naming Ronquillo has been made public.

Claims About the Cause of Death

Entertainment blogs and social-media posts claim Lima suffered internal injuries, with some alleging she died from internal bleeding after being assaulted.

One report stated that she was 'allegedly beaten to death', a phrase that has since been widely repeated online.

However, PEP.ph noted that while rumours of her death are circulating, there has been no formal confirmation from the Philippine National Police, Viva Entertainment or the actress's family. As of this writing, no medical report, autopsy findings or verified cause of death has been released.

Public Reaction and Growing Calls for Clarification

News of Lima's alleged death sparked significant public outcry, with thousands calling for a clear statement from authorities. Hashtags demanding justice and urging an investigation circulated widely.

The story also reignited conversations about domestic abuse, safety in influencer relationships and the vulnerability of women in adult-content sectors. Despite the public pressure, official channels have yet to comment on the case.