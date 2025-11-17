This week's episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden is set to be a significant broadcast, featuring what is billed as John Cena's final match on the programme, a tournament bracket, and reports of several high-profile figures backstage.

With reports of AJ Lee, Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns, Dolph Ziggler and even Brock Lesnar all expected in the building, this episode has the potential to reshape storylines heading into Cena's retirement match.

According to Bodyslam.net, AJ Lee, Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns are all expected to be backstage at WWE Raw in Madison Square Garden tonight.

AJ Lee has long been rumoured to be the final member of the protagonist team in the Women's War Games match. Her presence in the arena will only fuel speculation that she is on the verge of a headline‑stealing return to the ring.

Liv Morgan has been off TV since suffering an arm injury during a match with Kairi Sane earlier this year. She's expected back in the ring in Early 2026, and a backstage appearance at MSG would be a major step on that road to an in‑ring comeback.

Roman Reigns has been absent from television for a few weeks. Fans have expected him to be Solo Sikoa's mystery opponent in the John Cena 'Last Time is Now' tournament, but it appears there is an entirely different plan in place for tonight's show.

WWE Raw Tournament Shock: Dolph Ziggler Slotted For Solo Sikoa

Instead of Roman Reigns, Fightful is reporting that Dolph Ziggler is expected to take on Solo Sikoa in the tournament.

Sean Ross Sapp reports materials were produced in relation to Dolph Ziggler participating in the 'Last Time is Now' tournament on tonight's episode of Raw.

That development would be a major twist for fans who had pencilled in a Roman vs Sikoa showdown as the emotional centrepiece of the bracket.

Ziggler stepping into that role suggests WWE creative may be saving Reigns for a different kind of moment, either later in the night or further down the road.

For Solo Sikoa, facing a decorated veteran like Ziggler rather than a family member changes the narrative, putting the focus on proving himself against an established star instead of family drama.

WWE Raw Backstage Buzz: Brock Lesnar Flown In For MSG

Fightful is also reporting that Brock Lesnar was flown into New York City on a private jet Sunday evening and is expected to be backstage at WWE Raw in Madison Square Garden.

Lesnar's presence instantly increases anticipation surrounding the entire show. Even if he does not appear on camera, the possibility of a surprise confrontation or post-match attack will have fans watching closely during major segments.

With Lesnar, Reigns, AJ Lee and Liv Morgan all believed to be in the building, the backstage area at MSG could be just as newsworthy as anything that happens in front of the crowd, as earlier reporting has hinted.

WWE Raw Card At MSG: Cena's Final Match And Title Stakes

The lineup for tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Madison Square Garden has been confirmed. Tonight marks John Cena's final WWE Raw match as he draws ever closer to his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event on 13 December.

Cena's final Raw opponent has yet to be confirmed, but two first‑round matches in his 'The Last Time is Now' tournament will also take place to see who will advance to the quarter‑finals for the opportunity to face the leader of the Cenation in his retirement bout.

Gunther is scheduled to face Je'Von Evans in one of the first‑round matches, and Solo Sikoa will take on a mystery opponent in the other.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line, as Becky Lynch defends against Maxxine Dupri.

Nikki Bella will also address the crowd following her heel turn last week on Stephanie Vaquer. CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Sheamus, Rusev, LA Knight, The Kabuki Warriors, AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, and The New Day are also set to appear tonight, as previously confirmed.

WWE Raw At MSG: A Night Of Returns, Twists And Farewells

Taken together, Cena's last WWE Raw match, the high-stakes tournament, a Women's Intercontinental Title defence, and multiple rumoured returns make this Madison Square Garden show feel like a significant episode.

Whether AJ Lee steps into War Games, Liv Morgan teases her comeback, Roman Reigns appears in a different role, or Brock Lesnar makes an appearance, fans in New York can anticipate a notable event.

For viewers at home, this could be one of those episodes that defines an era, blending nostalgia, farewell and fresh storylines in front of one of WWE's most iconic crowds.

To catch every return, twist and announcement as it happens, stay tuned to IB Times UK for full coverage before, during and after tonight's WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden.