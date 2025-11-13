Nicki Minaj has sparked backlash online after publicly sharing and celebrating content supporting former US President Donald Trump, leaving many fans questioning her political leanings and the direction of her online presence.

The controversy began after the 'Starships' rapper reposted a TikTok from the official White House account celebrating Donald Trump's policies during his second term. The clip, which used Minaj's own track 'Va Va Voom', opened with the text '2025 will be my year!' displayed over a photo of Trump. The final slide featured the caption 'And it has been', followed by a list of alleged achievements by the administration.

Among the policies highlighted were: 'A President who prioritises Americans', 'No men in women's sports', 'Border is closed', 'Our cities are safer than ever', 'Criminal illegals are being deported', 'Gas prices are low', and 'World peace'. The video, which positioned these claims as triumphs of Trump's leadership, immediately attracted attention for its messaging and for Minaj's decision to share it with her 28 million followers.

Neither Minaj nor representatives from the White House have commented on the repost. However, the response online was swift, with many of the rapper's fans accusing her of promoting xenophobic and transphobic views.

Fans Accuse the Rapper of Hypocrisy

Critics on X were quick to point out the perceived contradiction between Minaj's posts and her personal history. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the artist has previously referred to herself as an 'illegal immigrant' after moving to the United States as a child. This has made her apparent support for Trump's immigration policies a focal point of the backlash.

One user wrote that 'Nicki Minaj being an undocumented immigrant herself with a POC and queer fanbase is shamelessly reposting xenophobic and transphobic white supremacist propaganda... she's really going out sad'. Another added, 'How are you an immigrant supporting this man, she's weird asf'. A third user remarked, 'Nicki Minaj being a transphobe was not on my 2025 bucket list, but I'm actually not surprised'.

A Pattern of Praise for Trump

The TikTok repost was not an isolated incident. Earlier in the month, Minaj had expressed admiration for Trump after another White House account used her song 'Beez in the Trap' in a video montage featuring the president and first lady. She reacted enthusiastically, posting: 'The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the White House TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE Idk what timeline we're on right now, I'm just goin w/the flow.'

Her posts continued days later when she praised Trump's decision to label Nigeria a 'Country of Particular Concern' due to alleged persecution of Christians. In a message shared on 1 November 2025, Minaj wrote: 'Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let's remember to lift them up in prayer.'

The claim that Christians in Nigeria face an 'existential threat' has not been supported by evidence, but Minaj's endorsement of Trump's statement further fuelled questions about her alignment with conservative and religious-right rhetoric.

Public Reaction and Unanswered Questions

Minaj's social media activity has left fans divided, with some suggesting she is deliberately courting controversy while others believe she is sincere in her support.

As of now, the rapper has not addressed the backlash directly. Representatives for both Minaj and the White House have yet to issue any clarification on her recent posts.