In a surprising turn of events, Nicki Minaj announced her delight after the White House TikTok account featured the viral mash-up of her 2012 single 'Beez in the Trap' and the 1993 rock hit 'What's Up?'.

The post swiftly stirred up social-media chatter, not just about the clip itself, but about what it symbolises for Minaj's cultural clout and for fan loyalties amid her rivalry with Cardi B.

Minaj's Reaction and the TikTok Moment

The mash-up video posted by the White House shows clips of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump set to the Minaj-beat remix. On social media, Minaj commented, 'This is pretty incredible. Thank you'.

She also declared that whoever posted it had earned 'unlimited backstage Gag City for life'. The original track 'Beez in the Trap', featuring 2 Chainz, was released by Minaj on 29 May 2012.

The mash-up version that surged on TikTok, combining Minaj's hook with the chorus of 'What's Up?' by 4 Non Blondes, became a viral trend in October 2025, with hundreds of thousands of videos created.

According to People magazine, Minaj herself acknowledged the remix's popularity and encouraged fans, 'Barbz, show love to the ppl doing the trend. Love you. You're cute. Or whatever'.

However, there's a nuance that the clip used by the White House is a fan-made edit rather than an official campaign. Primetimer described the video's use as part of a trending gag rather than official policy communication.

Fan Backlash and the Cardi B Comparison

Minaj's cheerful embrace of the White House TikTok moment triggered an immediate reaction among sections of her fan base, many of whom resurface her longstanding feud with Cardi B. Some commented with lines such as 'This is why Cardi B is superior', pointing to what they view as Minaj's alignment with controversial figures or institutions. While this specific quote does not come from a verified source, the sentiment is pervasive across X/Twitter threads reacting to Minaj's post.

The Minaj-Cardi B rivalry explained: Their public back-and-forth dates to features such as their collaboration on Motorsport (2017) with Migos, in which Cardi later stated she heard a version of Minaj's verse that differed from the final.

Minaj said in an interview she felt hurt by Cardi's first post-track comment, stating, 'The only thing with Cardi that really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out... I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you'. Although older, the feud continues to provide the backdrop for fan reactions today.

In the wake of the White House clip, critics of Minaj's reaction debated whether her enthusiasm for a politically loaded moment aligns with her brand, and whether Cardi B's consumers would respond differently. One user on Twitter wrote, 'I never EVER thought I'd see Nicki Minaj on an official White House anything. Let alone Beez in the Trap!!!!'

Cultural Impact and Brand Implications

From a cultural-industry perspective, the episode underscores the power of TikTok-fuelled remixes to elevate catalogue music and the way artists can react publicly to such momentum. As People explains, the mash-up lyric 'Beez in the Trap' is Minaj's slang for 'I am always...' in the trap — meaning always working.

The resurgence of the track via TikTok reintroduces it to younger audiences, which might translate into increased streams and licensing opportunities.

For Minaj's brand, the fellowship with a White House social-media moment is double-edged. On one hand, it signals mainstream institutional attention, a rarity for a rap-heavy catalogue entry. On the other hand, aligning with a polarised political symbol in the US may alienate parts of her core base, especially fans who oppose President Trump or who prioritise artists' social stances.