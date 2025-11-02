Surprise! Nicki Minaj shocked fans by publicly supporting US President Donald Trump. Many were convinced that the Pink Friday 3 singer is pro-Trump after her recent post on X.

Nicki Minaj Thanks Donald Trump For Acknowledging 'Existential Threat' Of Christianity In Nigeria

Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter, was impressed by Donald Trump's effort for religious freedom. Minaj showed her support for Trump's cause on X by sharing a screenshot of Trump's post from Truth Social, where the businessman-turned-politician spoke about the 'existential threat' that Christianity faces in Nigeria.

'The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!' Trump posted.

Minaj supports the president's call, and she thanks him for acknowledging this issue.

'Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude,' Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 'We live in a country where we can freely worship God.'

The artist reminded her followers that everyone should be free to practice their religion. 'We don't have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other,' she added.

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

Nicki Minaj's Post Supporting Trump Surprises Fans

While there's no argument that Nicki Minaj was right to support the call for religious freedom, it seems that some critics still have an issue with it. The problem, for them, was that it was from Donald Trump.

Many expressed disappointment because they felt that Minaj was a Trump supporter after seeing her post on X.

'I can't believe we're living in a timeline where Nicki Minaj is a trumpie??? What happened to "island Gyal Donald trump wan mi go home" Nicki ????' one asked.

'Nicki Minaj coming out as a Trump supporter was not on my bingo card,' another user wrote. A different commenter claimed that 'she's been a MAGA for ages.'

Several users called Minaj a 'Trumpie.'

Meanwhile, several social media users also defended the Grammy winner. For them, there was nothing wrong with thanking Trump because he was calling for religious freedom, and Minaj's move doesn't necessarily mean she's supporting Trump.

Nicki Minaj has officially thrown her support behind Donald Trump’s administration, praising and quoting them despite how horrible his office has been to Americans.

The 43-year-old illegal from Trinidad & Tobago also took a jab at Kamala Harris for losing the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/V3bU7QPt2O — It's Like Whateva! (@KimergencyBee) November 1, 2025

'Thanking the President for standing up for Christian's & worship doesn't make you a trumpie yall a** say anything on here making no sense,' one X user wrote.

'For agreeing on a specific thing doesn't make her a "trumpie" you guys can't comprehend any text,' another commenter added.

Nicki being a trumpie is so funny to me… like of course you are girl… LOL 🤡 — JONCÉ (@itzjonce) October 29, 2025

Nicki Minaj's Stance On Politics

Nicki Minaj has not identified herself with any political party. She seems to practice a personal-freedom perspective rather than a partisan one.

In 2012, however, the rapper raised eyebrows after rapping 'I'm a Republican voting for Mitt Romney' in Lil Wayne's single 'Mercy'. She later clarified that she was just being sarcastic and the lyrics were written 'in character.'

nicki is a full blown trumpie and nobody cares pic.twitter.com/77YpJv6OCO — jay (@16carrijays) November 1, 2025

She also previously criticised the political system and how the media seemingly pressure celebrities to pick a side. What is clear is that Minaj is into freedom of speech and independent thinking.