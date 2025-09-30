Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, have ended their marriage after nearly two decades together.

PEOPLE confirmed on 29 September 2025 that the Oscar-winning actress and the country music star had separated. Sources close to the pair told the outlet that Kidman 'didn't want this' and had been 'fighting to save the marriage', while Urban's decision to establish his own residence signalled the relationship had reached its breaking point.

The pair married in June 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. While the public narrative is rapidly filling with speculation, the most concrete reporting comes from PEOPLE's series of exclusives and primary audio from an Australian radio interview that resurfaced as the news broke.

Kidman's Fight To Save The Marriage

Friends and family, PEOPLE reports, rallied around Kidman in recent weeks as she reportedly tried to salvage the relationship; the magazine quotes an insider saying 'she didn't want this' and that she had been 'fighting to save the marriage'. Their reporting also suggests a turning point came when Urban quietly set up his own residence, which those close to the couple viewed as a clear signal their lives had diverged.

Kidman's own public gestures in the months leading up to the announcement, notably an affectionate Instagram post marking their 19th wedding anniversary on June 25, 2025, have been widely circulated as evidence of her public commitment to the marriage. That anniversary post, in which she wrote 'Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban', remains on her account and is being cited in timelines of the split.

While the magazine's sources are clear that family has been a central support for Kidman, the outlet stresses that neither Kidman nor Urban's representatives issued an official comment at the time of reporting. That silence leaves much of the motive and chronology in the hands of insiders and public gestures, not formal statements.

Public Glimpses And Private Signals

Publicly, the couple had been seen together as recently as June, attending a FIFA Club World Cup match on June 20, 2025; however, reports also suggest they had been living apart since early summer. That timeline, as reconstructed by PEOPLE and other outlets, aligns with the narrative that the split was not abrupt in their inner circles, even if the broader public was surprised.

In July 2025, a separate moment, a short, now-noted audio clip from Australia's Mix 102.3 'Hayley & Max in the Morning,' resurfaced after the separation news. During a light-hearted segment, the hosts posed an intimate question about Kidman's on-screen romantic scenes; the Zoom call then disconnected, and the hosts speculated that his team had cut the feed.

Conflicting Accounts And What We Actually Know

The load-bearing facts at present are straightforward and narrow: PEOPLE has confirmed the separation and quoted insiders who say Kidman tried to preserve the marriage; Urban has reportedly moved into his own place; neither camp has made a formal public statement. Beyond that, many observations remain speculation or interpretation of public behaviour — anniversary posts, interview clips, and the couple's separate professional lives.

Context from earlier interviews compounds the sense of drama. In an April 2024 conversation with PEOPLE, Kidman spoke warmly of Urban as 'my love, my deep, deep love', comments that now sit uneasily alongside accounts of a marriage under strain. The juxtaposition of those earlier tributes with the present reporting reinforces the point that long relationships evolve and that public declarations do not always reveal private realities.