Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage. The couple, who married in June 2006, have been living apart since early summer 2025.

Urban reportedly initiated the separation, a move that surprised many but was not unexpected by those close to the couple. The separation has drawn significant media attention, with fans closely following developments in their personal and family life.

Marriage Background

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met in 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles and married in a private ceremony in Sydney in June 2006. Over the years, they became one of Hollywood's most admired couples, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media and in interviews.

They have two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Their marriage was widely celebrated for its longevity and stability in an industry known for short-lived relationships.

Details of the Separation

The couple has been living apart since early summer 2025, sources told TMZ. While Urban reportedly initiated the separation, Kidman is said to have opposed it and had been making significant efforts to save the marriage.

Friends and close acquaintances indicate that the separation was not entirely unexpected, describing the situation as complex and emotionally challenging for both parties. Those familiar with the situation describe it as messy but handled discreetly to minimise public disruption.

Living Arrangements and Family Life

Despite their separation, Kidman and Urban continue to co-parent their two daughters. Kidman remains in their shared Nashville home, while Urban resides in a separate property within the same city.

Urban continues with his professional commitments, including an ongoing tour, while Kidman balances her career with family responsibilities. The couple has reportedly prioritised ensuring that the daughters maintain stability during this transitional period.

Recent Public Appearances and Activities

The couple's last public appearance together was in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match, shortly before Kidman shared a heartfelt anniversary message on social media.

In recent months, Kidman has been filming Practical Magic 2 in London while spending quality time with her daughters, occasionally sharing glimpses of family life with her fans online.

Urban continues his music tour in support of his latest album, High, travelling extensively across the US and performing to sold-out audiences. Observers note that both stars have continued to balance demanding professional commitments with personal challenges, maintaining a strong public presence despite their private difficulties.

Legal and Financial Considerations

At this time, neither Nicole Kidman nor Keith Urban has publicly confirmed the filing of divorce paperwork, and no legal records have been verified by major news outlets. Reports suggest that Urban has moved out of their Nashville home and into a separate residence.

Some media outlets have speculated that Urban could benefit from a prenuptial agreement, sometimes sensationalized as a 'drugs clause' that could award him millions under certain conditions. However, these claims remain unverified by reliable sources.

Since the situation is still developing, any discussion of financial settlements or enforcement of prenuptial terms remains speculative. Outcomes will ultimately depend on both parties and their legal teams.