Hollywood and fans all over the world were shocked when Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, married since June 2006, announced their separation after nearly two decades of being together in Nashville.

The news broke on 29 September 2025 when TMZ reported Urban initiated the split, followed by Kidman filing for divorce on 30 September, citing irreconcilable differences.

Now, friend and fellow musician Blake Shelton has reportedly offered a hand to support Urban. According to an exclusive source speaking to the National Enquirer, Shelton has told Urban, 'My door, my ranch and my listening ear are open'.

Shelton, 49, has personal experience with high-profile splits. He divorced his first wife, Kaynette Gern, in 2006, and his second, Miranda Lambert, in 2015, and is now married to Gwen Stefani.

According to the source, 'Blake is the veteran of two failed marriages, and he's learned how to survive a divorce, especially one that plays out in the public eye as Keith's appears to be doing now'.

'Blake understands from the guy's perspective and he's letting Keith know he'll have tips and support to offer', says the insider. The source also emphasised that 'Blake is saying he's there for Keith and that Keith can tell him anything, it'll go no further'.

Beyond conversation, the source claims Shelton has extended a standing invitation to Urban to come out to the Oklahoma ranch, ride horses, jam on guitars, or just get away from the spotlight.

The source also adds that Shelton's telling Urban to stay busy, keep writing songs, and stay strong. He's also reminding him 'not beat himself up too much because it does no good to do that'.

Shelton's support appears to be part friendship, part practical counsel. That, according to the report, is how Shelton is helping his 'heartbroken' pal through the bitter split.

Nicole Kidman 'Deeply Hurt': Betrayed by Silence from Stefani and Shelton

While Urban may be leaning into brotherhood with Shelton, Kidman is reportedly dealing with pain of a different kind.

Sources say she feels deeply hurt by the silence of Shelton and Gwen Stefani, whom she believed were also a part of her own circle. According to one insider, 'Nicole feels blindsided not just by Keith but by the silence of the whole group.'

The insider explained, 'She thought they were her friends too. Now she feels betrayed by the whole world Keith came from'.

That sense of betrayal stems from the belief that rumours of Urban's late nights and mysterious disappearances were circulating in their Nashville network long before she was aware. The same source said, 'Looking back, Nicole sees now the jokes, the awkward pauses, the looks — they were signs'.

While Kidman processes her feelings, Shelton and Urban's bond appears to be strengthening. What remains unclear is how Kidman might respond, how Shelton's support will evolve and whether Urban's public career will be affected.

For now, the country-music community watches as healing, silence and friendship collide in this very public divorce scenario.