Nicole Kidman is refusing to play it safe in her next roles as a single woman.

Following reports of her separation from country star Keith Urban, the 58-year-old actress is said to be diving headfirst into more daring and sensual projects, with insiders claiming she's not 'backing down' from the type of roles that once stirred tension in their marriage.

Even as her personal life undergoes a major change, Kidman made it clear to her team and the industry that she's not changing her professional direction.

Nicole Kidman Wants More Sexy Scenes

According to a source quoted by the National Enquirer, Kidman is determined to continue embracing explicit roles similar to those she took in Big Little Lies and Babygirl, both of which drew widespread attention for their steamy scenes.

The insider revealed, 'Nicole's going to continue to do that stuff on her own terms', now that it no longer matters how Urban feels about it.

Recently, Kidman has been reportedly keeping busy with Practical Magic 2 and the third season of Big Little Lies, both of which are said to include more emotionally charged and sensual material. 'She's doubling down, not backing down', the source said.

In 2016, Big Little Lies marked a turning point for Kidman's career, as it showed intense and vulnerable scenes alongside younger co-stars. While the series earned her two Emmy Awards, it also reportedly created friction in their marriage.

Insiders said Kidman's 'sexy scenes' bothered Urban at the time, but there wasn't anything he could do about it except cheer her on.

Since then, the actress' willingness to explore complex, mature themes has become a signature of her work. The same source noted that Kidman's recent filming of Practical Magic 2 continues that pattern, 'It's full of romantic and sexy scenes', acknowledging that this approach works for the actress and no one can stop her from expressing herself.

Keith Urban Out, Steamy Scenes In

Now that she's reportedly moving on from her marriage, those close to the star believe she feels more liberated than ever. 'There are fewer limits on what she's willing to do for the sake of a juicy role', said the insider.

The actress' attitude, described as fiercely independent and unapologetic, has earned her respect within the industry. By using her voice and her body in unexpected ways, she challenges audiences to view art and older women in the film industry.

The insider summed up by saying Kidman is one of those women who survived decades in Hollywood by staying true to herself, 'whether it's emotional depth or sexual intensity' no matter who approves.

With this, fans can expect to see more of that boldness in the coming months, especially as Big Little Lies 3 begins filming in spring and summer next year. The third instalment, co-created with Reese Witherspoon, is reportedly set to take the drama and intimacy even further.

While Kidman has not publicly commented on the status of her marriage or the claims about her upcoming projects, sources close to the production say she's 'focused on her craft' and not 'letting personal drama interfere with her work'.