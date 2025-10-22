Amidst the ugly divorce drama between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, the 'Babygirl' actress is rumored to have a blooming romance with her ex fiancé, Lenny Kravitz, after more than two decades since their relationship ended.

Nicole Kidman, 58, has reportedly filed for divorce from Urban, 57, in September 2025 after nearly 19 years of marriage. The couple wed in Sydney in 2006 and share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Initially, Nicole Kidman still wanted to work on their marriage, but Keith Urban did not 'show signs of wanting to fix things'. The intensity of the drama has intensified when revelations of Urban's 'shameless flirting' with other girls while they were still married has surfaced.

The separation has taken an emotional toll on the actress but has now decided to focus on her personal growth and is embracing what her friends are calling her 'revenge romance era.'

Sources close to the 'Babygirl' star say the split has pushed her towards a period of personal rediscovery. That path, insiders claim, has led her back to Kravitz.

Second Time's the Charm? Nicole and Lenny Rekindle Past Romance

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz first met in 2003. At the time, the actress had rented Kravitz's apartment in New York, and soon after, their relationship quickly became serious.

And on the press tour for Big Little Lies, where she worked together with Kravitz's daughter, the actress revealed that she and Kravitz got engaged. While speaking about working with Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman said: 'I was engaged to her father. It's all in the family! I love Lenny, he's a great guy.'

However, their romance ended just months after a joint Thanksgiving in Miami. According to a former associate of Kravitz: 'Lenny was deep in his rock'n'roll lifestyle back then – always on the road, making music, and caught up in the scene. Nicole, on the other hand, was looking for stability and a family.'

Now, with both Kidman and Kravitz single, mutual friends believe the timing is finally right. The rumors of a rekindled romance ignited after the two were reportedly spotted having an intimate dinner together in Paris earlier this month, where Kidman was attending a fashion event.

One friend of the actress shared: 'Nicole and Lenny go way back. What they had was real love, and that connection between them has never really faded.'

Nicole Kidman's Circle Show Full Support

Friends of Nicole Kidman reportedly support her reconnecting with the 'Fly Away' singer. A long-time friend said, 'After everything she's been through with Keith, we've all encouraged her to just enjoy life again. She deserves to be cherished – and honestly, no one ever made her feel as loved as Lenny did.'

Reports suggest both Kidman and Kravitz have maintained friendly contact over the years. The actress's inner circle believe the pair now share the same values, family, balance, and emotional peace.

One source close to Kravitz claimed: 'He's been open about wanting to find his soulmate, maybe this is the right moment for them to make it work.'

Another insider reveals that Nicole is in a good place right now and that 'she just wants to embrace life with passion again, and Lenny embodies that energy.'

Though the reports of a full-blown romance remain unconfirmed, one thing is clear – Nicole Kidman may be turning the page, and Lenny Kravitz could be a part of this new chapter.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz's reps for comments.