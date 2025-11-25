When a Hollywood icon faces a personal crisis, the world watches. But few expected Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman to offer such a raw and relatable glimpse into her private heartbreak.

The star of Big Little Lies, known for her poise and longevity in the spotlight, has recently filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, country music superstar Keith Urban. Amidst the swirling speculation, Kidman, 58, offered a simple, honest admission about her current emotional state: 'I'm hanging in there.'

This deeply personal update was shared during a therapeutic, candid conversation with pop phenomenon Ariana Grande for Interview magazine. The revelation, coming after Kidman's 30th September divorce filing—which confirmed that the couple had been secretly living apart since early summer—immediately refocused the conversation from rumour to reality.

Kidman, who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with Urban, is now navigating the uncharted territory of a new normal, one that involves being single after nearly two decades of marriage.

Finding Safety in Sisterhood: Practical Magic and the Nicole Kidman Divorce

For Kidman, this tumultuous personal period coincided with a timely professional opportunity: filming the sequel to the beloved cult classic Practical Magic 2 in London over the summer. Her work on the set became an unexpected source of solace, providing a protective bubble amidst the highly publicised events of the Nicole Kidman divorce.

The actress explained that filming alongside her co-stars, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Maisie Williams, offered more than just professional collaboration. 'I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved,' Kidman shared with Grande. 'It was just very, very safe.'

Returning to such a high-profile project, and being able to produce it alongside Bullock, years after the original, felt like an 'insane' and deeply fulfilling accomplishment. She confessed that, unlike some of her emotionally draining roles, this experience was marked by fun and camaraderie, an essential diversion during a sensitive time.

The interview itself, a free-flowing dialogue with Grande—who was also discussing her own emotional healing surrounding music and the pressures of her career—became a 'Zoom therapy' session, touching on everything from their astrological signs—Kidman is a 'Gemini on the cusp of Cancer' and Grande believes she's a 'Rooster'—to the challenges of being an artist in the age of social media.

'We're all tender. Really tender,' Kidman mused, offering a deeply insightful moment of connection with her younger counterpart.

Prioritising Family: The Urban-Kidman Holiday Reunion

While Kidman may be emotionally 'hanging in there' as she processes the Nicole Kidman divorce, she is determined to prioritise her daughters. A source speaking to the National Enquirer confirmed that despite the separation, the Big Little Lies star is already planning an emotional reunion with Urban, 57, for the upcoming holidays.

The insider indicated that the focus is squarely on the children, who have remained a constant fixture by their mother's side since the split began. 'Nicole has some very big feelings about all of this, but she's insisting she can put them to the side and compartmentalise to create some happy moments for the girls,' the source stated.

'They've been pretty well-glued to her side since this all started, and they aren't going to want to be apart from her for the holidays, so her plan is to spend time as a family with Keith.'

This commitment to co-parenting and creating stability for Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret demonstrates the actress's resolve to navigate her new chapter with grace. As she continues to produce and star in the series Lioness, and with her highly anticipated Practical Magic 2 set for release, Kidman's career remains as vibrant as ever.

Her willingness to share her vulnerability in the Interview conversation, however, offers a powerful reminder: even global superstars face difficult, tender moments, and the simple act of leaning on sisterhood and focusing on family is often the best cure for chaos.