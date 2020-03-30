As the coronavirus pandemic pushes the global population to stay indoors, it becomes a struggle for individuals on how to keep entertained. Most are content to browse the internet, communicate on social media, and watch movies on streaming platforms among others. Then there are those who prefer to play games offline and online. Last month, it was reported that the demand for "Ring Fit Adventure" skyrocketed in China. Now, it appears that the Nintendo Switch is likewise selling out.

The increasing number of COVID-19-related cases are on the rise around the world. As such manufacturing and shipments of various products from China are evidently affected as its government struggles to curb new infections. Therefore, retailer inventories are currently unable to keep up with the increased demand.

GameSpot reports that consumers are probably interested to purchase the Nintendo Switch thanks to the launch of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." In fact, the company even advertised a limited-edition version of the hybrid console based on the aforementioned life-simulation title. Weeks before its release, the manufacturer announced that there will be shipping delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Even though some retailers were able to receive their shipments, it allegedly quickly sold out along with the regular models and even the Lite version. Interested buyers have noted that most major retailers no longer have any of the models in stock. On the other hand, sources are claiming that resellers and other third-party outlets are offering brand new and second-hand units for premium prices.

The numbers listed show the Nintendo Switch V2 selling as high as $480 and as low as $430. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch Lite is going up to $299 with $230 as the lowest, according to reports. "Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way," as indicated by Nintendo. "We apologize for any inconvenience," the company added.

This is not limited to the US, as it struggles against the alarming rise of coronavirus infections. Other countries are likewise confirming shortages of Nintendo Switch hardware and physical copies of its games. The manufacturer is yet to share a tentative timeframe for new shipments to arrive.