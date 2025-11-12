The moment all dedicated fans have been waiting for is finally here! Black Ops 7 is on the cusp of launching globally, and the official release times have now been confirmed.

Stop guessing and start planning your initial play session — the essential information has been compiled so you know exactly when you can jump into the action, no matter where you are in the world.

Launch Countdown: What You Need to Know

The wait for the Black Ops 7 launch is nearly over, meaning players everywhere will soon be experiencing the latest Call of Duty title. Since the exact unlock time varies depending on the platform you are using, TechRadar's Evergreen Editor, Jake Green, has gathered all the crucial details here to ensure you can start your Black Ops 7 session straight away.

Based on initial reveals, Black Ops 7 is fully embracing futuristic combat, and several familiar characters will be fronting the campaign. A noteworthy addition is that the story mode can be completed as a cooperative experience with up to four players, and there is also an 'endgame' component to explore once the main missions are complete.

The Verdict: Can a Yearly Release Still Deliver?

Whether Black Ops 7 will be a success is still uncertain, especially since it arrives only a year after the last instalment in the series. If the new gameplay direction proves popular, however, Jake suggests we might see Black Ops 7 earn a top spot on our list of the best FPS games before the year is out.

Below is all the essential information regarding the Black Ops 7 release time. This covers the official start dates for both PC and console players, along with instructions on how to preload the game files. As we approach the launch, the development studio, Treyarch, is likely to share further announcements. We will update this page as soon as new information is confirmed.

Official Global Release Times for 'Black Ops 7'

The official launch schedule for Black Ops 7 is listed below. Note the important differences between platforms across these three key time zones:

West Coast US release time (PT)

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 3 AM - 10 PM (13 November)

PlayStation: 3 AM - 10 PM (13 November)

Battle.net + Steam: 9 PM (13 November)

East Coast US release time (ET)

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 6 AM - 1 AM (13 November - 14 November)

PlayStation: 6 AM - 1 AM (13 November - 14 November)

Battle.net + Steam: 12 AM (14 November)

UK release time (GMT)

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 11 AM - 6 AM (13 November - 14 November)

PlayStation: 11 AM - 6 AM (13 November - 14 November)

Battle.net + Steam: 5 AM (14 November)

As shown above, the launch of Black Ops 7 is not simultaneous, varying by platform and location, resulting in a staggered release window. This rollout process will be explained in more detail right after this.

PC Release: Battle.net and Steam Unlock Schedule

The unlock times for Black Ops 7 on PC (via Battle.net and Steam) vary depending on your geographical time zone. Check the detailed schedule below to pinpoint the exact moment you can start playing:

East Coast (US): 13 November at 9 PM PT

Mexico City: 13 November at 11 PM CST

West Coast (US): 14 November at 12 AM ET

United Kingdom: 14 November at 5 AM GMT

Australia (Sydney): 14 November at 4 PM AEDT

Japan (Tokyo): 14 November at 2 PM JST

Ready to Go: How to Preload Black Ops 7

Preloading Black Ops 7 is now available across all supported platforms. To begin the download, locate the game's official listing on your chosen storefront and initiate the process. Please note that the game will only become playable once the official release time arrives in your respective time zone.

Be prepared for a significant download, as the required storage space varies by platform:

PlayStation: 97GB

Xbox: 208GB

PC: 163GB

Fortunately, you have the option to specifically select which components of Black Ops 7 you wish to install. However, remember that having the central COD HQ application is mandatory to run the game.