The British royal family did not post any tributes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's second birthday on Sunday, June 4.

Usually, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton would share their birthday greetings on their respective Twitter pages. They did so on the princess' first birthday last year.

The young royal's first birthday fell on the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was a busy week for everyone but they still found time to wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter a Happy Birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on Twitter, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" along with a balloon emoji.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

King Charles II and his wife shared their greeting last year on the Clarence House Twitter page, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!" along with a birthday cake emoji.

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

However, this year there were no birthday greetings from either family or other royal family members, for that matter. Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent Twitter post is about the FA Cup Final Day, in which they congratulated Manchester City for winning against Manchester United.

⚽️ FA Cup Final day!



Congratulations @ManCity on a brilliant #FACupFinal victory, the latest in a remarkable season.



And commiserations to @manutd you did your fans proud. pic.twitter.com/jPVxOHsu6Y — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, The Royal Family's most recent Twitter post was on June 2 which showed the highlights of "The Royal Week" from May 27-June 2. It also included photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to Jordan last week to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

Over at the Clarence House Twitter page, the last post was on Sept. 9, 2022, and was about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and Queen Camilla have also not greeted Princess Lilibet Diana on her second birthday.

Aside from Princess Lilibet, the royal family also did not greet Prince Archie on his fourth birthday on May 6. But this was said to be understandable as everyone was focused on King Charles III's coronation, which also fell on May 6.

They also did not send their blessings for Prince Harry and Meghan Marke as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary privately on May 19. Suffice it to say, the royals have not shared any messages online for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their family in California.

Regardless, the parents got to celebrate their children's milestones together. Prince Harry went back home to the U.S.A. as soon as his father's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey ended so he could still celebrate Prince Archie's birthday. He was seen leaving the abbey and getting inside a waiting black SUV.

As for Princess Lilibet's second birthday, according to reports King Charles III prepared a "custom-made cubby house" as a gift for his granddaughter. Cosmopolitan magazine also cited an unnamed source who claimed that there was no doubt that Meghan Markle got "a truckload of presents."

Likewise, reports claimed that Prince Harry let his wife handle all the preparations including taking charge of their daughter's presents. But he wants to add more British books to her nursery that he used to love as a kid including the "Paddington Bear" and the "Frog and Toad" series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet Diana's first birthday in the U.K. with a picnic on the grounds of their former home at Frogmore Cottage. They invited a few close friends and family including Mike and Zara Tindall's children and Peter Philip's daughters. Their close friend Misan Harriman and his family were also there. He took an adorable candid snap of the young princess to mark the occasion and the photo served as her first official portrait shared with the public since her birth.