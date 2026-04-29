A resurfaced video involving Noah Beck and his mother has erupted online, igniting backlash that has now led to Amy Beck being placed on administrative leave from her teaching role.

The controversy centres on a video reportedly first posted in 2020, during the height of social media trend culture. In the clip, Noah and Amy appear to mime actions while lip syncing to King's Dead by Jay Rock, a track known for its explicit lyrical content.

Viral Video Resurfaces

As the video resurfaced, it quickly spread across multiple platforms, drawing strong reactions from viewers. Critics described the clip as inappropriate, pointing specifically to gestures that appeared to simulate explicit behaviour. The fact that the video involved a parent and child added to the intensity of the backlash.

Although the clip has since been removed from Noah's official TikTok account, it has continued to circulate widely through reposts and commentary channels. The viral nature of the footage has ensured that the controversy has remained in the public eye, with many users debating whether the video reflects poor judgement or simply a misguided attempt at humour during a different social media era.

Noah Beck’s mom was fired from her teaching position after a video of her pretending to suck her sons dick resurfaced



Beck’s sister who is also a teacher is under investigation for a relationship with a student pic.twitter.com/g1pii5Ou3P — proud snarker ☕️ (@SnarkingIsLegal) April 28, 2026

School District Suspends Amy Beck

In response to the growing attention, the Peoria Unified School District confirmed that Amy Beck has been placed on paid administrative leave from her position at Coyote Hills Elementary School.

Read more Who is Noah Beck's Mum? Amy Beck Suspended by School District Over Resurfaced Oral Sex Simulation Video Who is Noah Beck's Mum? Amy Beck Suspended by School District Over Resurfaced Oral Sex Simulation Video

In a message sent to families, the district stated that the decision was made 'out of an abundance of caution' while an internal investigation is carried out. Officials also reassured parents that 'this matter does not impact the safety of our students,' and confirmed that a substitute teacher has taken over classroom responsibilities.

Despite the timing, the district has not explicitly confirmed that the resurfaced video is the reason behind the investigation. This lack of clarity has led to ongoing speculation, with many observers linking the two developments while others caution against drawing conclusions before official findings are released.

The use of administrative leave in such cases is typically a standard procedural step, allowing institutions to conduct reviews without presuming guilt or wrongdoing.

Family Controversies

The situation has become even more high profile due to separate allegations involving another member of the Beck family. Earlier in 2026, Amy's daughter, Haley Beck, faced serious accusations related to alleged misconduct with a student during her time as a teacher.

According to reports, an internal investigation found evidence suggesting inappropriate communication and behaviour, including thousands of messages exchanged over a short period. Authorities have indicated that potential legal action may follow, although the case remains ongoing and subject to due process.

The overlap of these two controversies has significantly intensified scrutiny on the Beck family. For many observers, the timing has created a broader narrative that extends beyond a single viral video, raising questions about professional conduct and personal boundaries.

At the same time, it is important to note that the cases are separate, with Amy Beck's situation still under review and not formally linked to any misconduct findings.

Noah Beck has remained silent on the issue, despite the growing attention. His lack of public response has only added to speculation, with fans and critics alike waiting to see whether he will address the controversy.