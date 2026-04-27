Donald Trump faced a fresh wave of online mockery on Sunday after viewers of his 60 Minutes interview claimed a visible bulge under the back of his suit trousers proved the 79-year-old president was wearing an adult diaper.

The renewed speculation about Donald Trump's health and appearance erupted while he was being questioned by CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell, in his first major sit‑down since being rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner amid a shooting scare.

The latest flurry of claims came after screenshots from the broadcast circulated on social media, zoomed in on Trump's midsection as he sat in the studio chair.

For those who haven't followed this particular strand of Trump internet lore, rumours that he wears incontinence products have been bubbling away on the fringes of political commentary for years, largely fuelled by critics and former TV colleagues. None of it has ever been substantiated, and Trump has not addressed the allegations directly.

Donald Trump Interview Sparks 'Diaper' Claims

One of the loudest voices this time was singer Bill Madden, who posted a still from the 60 Minutes exchange to X, formerly Twitter, and declared, 'Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview, shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper.' His post zeroed in on a pronounced puffed‑out section under the back of Trump's dark suit jacket where it met his trousers.

Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper. pic.twitter.com/ka0seNQM0E — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 27, 2026

From there, the comments became harsher and less restrained. 'That's what happens when you're on a McDonald's diet and have incontinence,' one user wrote in reply, folding long‑running jabs at Trump's fast‑food habits into a crude diagnosis. Another scoffed that these were '85+ oldbag special diapers,' while a third joked that 'the diaper has its own zip code. It could probably stop a bullet.'

That's what happens when you're on a McDonalds and coke diet and have incontinence — Vers4Life (@VersFoLife) April 27, 2026

Dang, the diaper has its own zip code. It could probably stop a bullet. — Dani (@danidlmro) April 27, 2026

Or some kind of a medical device to keep him going. Maybe it's a battery pack! — M.K. Henry (@marthah4133) April 27, 2026

As so often with Trump, the image quickly mutated into a kind of Rorschach test for his critics' preconceptions. Some insisted the bulge could only be explained by incontinence products. Others, while no less hostile, floated more medical‑sounding alternatives, suggesting a 'colostomy bag' or 'some kind of medical device to keep him going. Maybe it's a battery pack.'

A slightly more measured theory came from users who speculated about shapewear. 'He may also have a diaper, but that huge poof out below the waist is where his shapewear/girdle ends,' one person suggested, arguing that excess weight spilling over tight undergarments, combined with the way he was seated, might be exaggerating the effect seen on screen.

He may also have a diaper but that huge poof out below the waist is where his shapewear/girdle ends. The fat just looks more exaggerated as a result of that - compounded by the sitting. — Nimbus32 (@Nimbus324) April 27, 2026

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This is not the first time Donald Trump's alleged use of diapers has become a talking point. The claim can be traced back to Noel Casler, a former staffer on The Celebrity Apprentice, who has spent years publicly attacking his one‑time boss.

In a 2020 interview with MediasTouch, Casler alleged that Trump was 'incontinent' and that he 'would often soil himself on The Apprentice set.'

He described Trump's bowels as 'uncontrollable,' and asserted that the businessman had 'worn diapers since probably the 90s,' adding that on the show in the late 2000s, 'we'd have to stop the show and change him.'

These anecdotes have never been corroborated by other named crew members and remain accusations from a single disgruntled former employee.

Did you not know he's worn diapers for 25 yrs? Confirmed by former celeb apprentice people who worked with him. He would shit his pants on set then have to be taken off & washed up. One guy was tasked with cleaning him up each time (a 'shitty' job!) He snorted amphetamines. — WryNot (@ALittleWry) April 27, 2026

Earlier this year, those same rumours were grafted onto official business in the Oval Office. Videos of a 29 January meeting that ended abruptly prompted online claims that reporters had been 'rushed out of the room' because Trump had soiled himself.

The White House moved quickly to push back. Spokesman Steven Cheung labelled the allegation 'not true,' while Trump's physician has continued to insist that the president is in 'excellent' health.

That official assurance has done little to deter internet sleuths and satirists, who read every stiff movement and awkward camera angle as corroboration of their theories. The 60 Minutes footage is simply the latest raw material.

Trump, however, has spent years weaponising his own supposed vigour and his opponents' frailty, taunting rivals as weak and unfit for office. That record has led some critics to feel justified in scrutinising his body in a way once unthinkable for a mainstream political figure.

At the same time, the fact remains that none of the more lurid claims about diapers, colostomy bags or secret devices has been backed up by verifiable documentation or on‑the‑record medical detail.

What we are left with is a grainy outline under a suit, an ex‑TV staffer's account from years ago and a social media pile‑on shaped as much by partisan loathing as by observation.