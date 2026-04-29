Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by a senior journalist who says the alleged gunman slept in the hotel room next door less than 24 hours earlier.

The dramatic account comes from Hugh Dougherty, executive editor of the Daily Beast, who was staying at the Washington Hilton for the annual media–politics gala when shots rang out and chaos tore through the event. Writing in the wake of the shooting, Dougherty describes not just the panic inside the venue, but what he calls a 'jaw‑dropping security blunder' that allowed an armed man to book into his corridor and carry weapons past layers of supposed protection for Trump, one of the most heavily guarded figures on the planet.

A 'Jaw‑Dropping' Failure

Police identified the suspected attacker as Cole Thomas Allen, who is accused of opening fire near the hotel while Trump and hundreds of guests were inside. Dougherty said that when he first heard the gunshots and sirens, his instinct was not to think of an assassination attempt but of a spectacle.

'My first reaction was it's a stunt,' he admits in his piece. In a media environment marinated in spin, stage‑management and reality‑TV politics, it is not hard to see why that was his reflex. Within minutes, social media was thick with rumours that the shooting had been orchestrated, rehearsed or somehow 'too convenient' to be real.

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It can be recalled that Trump's public life has been a magnet for conspiracy thinking for years, and the sight of attendees in formalwear being rushed from a supposedly ultra-secure venue only fed that reflex. If everything is assumed to be theatre, any crisis appears to be a script.

According to Dougherty, however, what he learned in the hours after the attack pushed him in the opposite direction. He said hotel staff confirmed that Allen had stayed in room 10237 on the same floor as him. Dougherty had walked past that door repeatedly. On the other side of a thin wall, he writes, Allen allegedly sat with a shotgun, a handgun and knives that had never been checked, and wrote a manifesto before heading out into the night.

In his own words, he had 'literally walked into' a catastrophic security lapse. If Trump was the target, the alleged gunman had been resting and preparing metres away from a senior journalist, inside a perimeter that should have been hardened to the point of paranoia.

Conspiracy Theories Swirl Around the Trump Shooting

The detail about the neighbouring rooms has poured petrol on online theories that the incident was staged. Many of those doubting the official narrative say they simply cannot square the idea of a would-be assassin checking into the host hotel, stockpiling weapons and moving freely while the Secret Service and local law enforcement were supposedly locking down every access point for Trump.

Dougherty does not dismiss that scepticism out of hand. He frames it as a rational reaction in a country where trust in political leaders is threadbare and official briefings are routinely treated as spin. 'Those believing this incident was staged are right to question how all that was possible,' he writes, not to endorse their conclusion but to acknowledge that the facts are unnerving.

Yet he is adamant that the more 'staged' the whole thing looked to outsiders, the less sense that theory made to him as someone who was there. The scene, as he describes it, was messy, frightened and unflattering to the former president. No competent operator would design an event that left Trump looking 'weak, old' and visibly shaken, or that provoked immediate 'backbiting and recrimination' inside his inner circle.

That is where his account becomes quietly damning. If the notion of a controlled drama is set aside, what remains is a picture of a security and political system that is simply not up to the job. A man with a small armoury walked into the hotel where Trump would be speaking, carried his kit past the usual theatre of scanners and badges, and allegedly prepared an attack in a mid-range room with an unremarkable number on the door.

WATCH: More footage from the evacuation shows President Trump being rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner following THE SHOOTING.pic.twitter.com/7rIuitqXob — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 26, 2026

Dougherty argues that nothing about this required a shadowy director. In his view, the United States is living through what he calls a 'toxic present' of easy guns, angry men, political division and sporadic violence, overseen by a 'chaotic and often failing governing class,' with years of hard-earned cynicism about everything the current president says layered on top. In that atmosphere, a shooting outside a prestige dinner is not some baroque plot but an almost predictable outcome.

Officials have yet to release a full breakdown of how Allen allegedly slipped through security or whether any prior warnings were missed. Until that happens, nothing about the operational side is fully confirmed and, as Dougherty himself concedes, those inclined to see a set-up are unlikely to be persuaded. For now, what exists is an uncomfortable hybrid of eyewitness testimony, partial law enforcement statements and a vacuum where the security playbook ought to be.

'That's not a conspiracy,' Dougherty concludes. 'It's a condemnation.' Whether his industry or the people charged with protecting Trump are willing to hear it is another question.