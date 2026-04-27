A viral TikTok video has brought renewed attention to the case of Haley Beck, a 27-year-old Arizona teacher accused of grooming and raping a high school student, as new claims emerge from someone identifying as the alleged victim's girlfriend.

Earlier this month, Haley, the older sister of Noah Beck and influencer and model Tatum Beck, came under investigation by the Peoria Unified School District over allegations involving a student at Centennial High School in Peoria.

Since the allegations surfaced, Haley was placed on administrative leave in August 2025 and later dismissed from her roles as a teacher and soccer coach after police uncovered more than 4,000 text messages exchanged between her and the student.

Now, a video circulating online, posted by someone believed to be the girlfriend of the student, claims the teacher 'harassed' her throughout her junior and senior years.

Inside the Grooming and Abuse Allegations

Read more Noah Beck's Sister, Haley, is Accused of Grooming and Raping Her Student – 'Suspect' Trend Video Resurfaced Noah Beck's Sister, Haley, is Accused of Grooming and Raping Her Student – 'Suspect' Trend Video Resurfaced

The Peoria Unified School District governing board voted unanimously to terminate Beck on 26 March 2026, following a rigorous Title IX investigation. According to reports by Peoria Independent, the district determined that Beck's 'predatory practices' constituted a chronic violation of professional standards and state law.

The investigation revealed a pattern of grooming that began when the student was a 16-year-old sophomore, escalating into a sexual relationship by the time he turned 18.

Investigators highlighted that Beck provided the student with unearned grades, completed his homework, and gave him access to her vehicle. The financial element of the relationship was also highlighted; Beck allegedly sent the student more than $600 (about £450) through more than two dozen electronic transactions.

In one text message, Beck reportedly stated, 'this money exchange just felt like straight up prostitution,' and referred to herself as his 'sugar momma,' adding that she feared the student would stop speaking to her if the financial benefits were removed.

During a search of Haley's apartment, investigators also found a handwritten note addressed to the student, which read: 'For this "relationship" being extremely wrong, I feel like we have really made the most out of it,' and 'There is truly no other student (I know, so wrong) that I'd want to do all this with.'

Alleged Victim's Girlfriend Speaks Out Online

In a TikTok video that has since amassed 12.6 million views, user London (@london.sky16) claims that she is the girlfriend of Beck's student, whom she allegedly groomed and raped. London used the platform to detail the situation based on what she knew.

'She tried to find out him and I's relationship status,' London stated in her video. 'Like what we did together, how we acted, what I did in my free time... really weird things that teachers usually don't care about.'

The video suggests that Beck viewed the teenage girlfriend as a romantic rival. London alleged that Beck told members of the varsity football team that she 'needed to get rid of' her.

Furthermore, London said that she had no idea of the sexual relationship between Beck and her boyfriend, and that she only found out when the police report was released, adding, 'But I did know about her texting him and sending him money, trying to hang out with him.'

She also said that Beck has had 'flirtatious relationships with numerous students.' The teenager also alleged that 'His parents both knew, his family knew, his friends knew, everybody knew except me' about the relationship.

Beck's legal counsel maintains she has committed no crime. She currently faces a pending felony charge of pandering. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office continues to review the case.