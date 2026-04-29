Angelina Jolie stepped out for a rare family appearance this weekend, attending a mother-daughter brunch at Spelman College with her daughter Zahara. The event was meant to celebrate sisterhood and achievement, but within hours, photos from the gathering were being picked apart online.

A wave of social media posts claimed Jolie looked 'different,' with some users pushing familiar conspiracy theories that the Oscar-winning actress had been replaced or altered.

The chatter spread quickly, even as those at the event described a warm, personal moment between mother and daughter.

A Celebration at Spelman Turns Personal

The brunch, held on 26 April in Atlanta, was hosted by the Pearls of Purpose Foundation alongside the Nu Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zahara, now 21 and a senior at Spelman, serves as vice president of her chapter's Mu Pi division.

During the event, she spoke openly about her relationship with her mother, calling it 'unique, almost kindred.' She described Jolie as 'selfless' and 'loving,' drawing applause from the room. Jolie, dressed simply for the occasion, also addressed attendees and thanked organisers for welcoming her.

Photos from the brunch show Jolie smiling alongside Zahara and other guests, including Gizelle Bryant and her daughter.

Online Reaction Quickly Shifts Focus

While coverage from outlets centred on the mother-daughter bond, a different conversation took off online. Reactions on social media, with claims that Jolie looked 'unrecognisable' or 'off', soon became a topic of discussion.

Some posts went further, reviving the so-called 'clone theory' that has trailed several celebrities in recent months. Comments ranged from speculation about cosmetic procedures to more extreme claims suggesting body doubles.

There is some chatter about Angelina Jolie not looking like herself at a recent event.



Someone asked if she might have had a stroke. You be the judge, did something change?



(Jokieanglxfan) pic.twitter.com/sRQfLkKaA9 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 29, 2026

'That is not Angelina,' one user said. Another claimed, 'Something is off... she looks completely different.'

Others pushed back, pointing out that the photos showed nothing unusual beyond lighting, makeup, or natural ageing. 'People age. That's it,' one user wrote.

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Not the First Time She's Been Targeted

The latest round of speculation didn't start in Atlanta. Similar claims circulated after Jolie's appearance at a fashion event in Shanghai in March 2026, where close-up videos sparked debate about her facial features.

Since then, the narrative has lingered online, with new public appearances often dragged into the same conversation. The Spelman event appears to have reignited that cycle rather than created a new one.

What Is the 'Clone Theory'?

The idea that celebrities are secretly replaced by doubles or 'clones' has been circulating online for years. It often surfaces when a public figure looks different from earlier photos, whether due to styling, health, or simply time.

Very recently, personalities like Jim Carrey, Selena Gomez and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were caught up in the clone chaos.

There is no evidence behind these claims. Experts point to more straightforward explanations: ageing, camera angles, makeup choices, or changes in weight and lifestyle. Still, the theory continues to gain traction on social media, where side-by-side comparisons and viral clips can quickly shape perception.

Meanwhile, Jolie has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, especially when it comes to her children. Appearances like this are rare, which may explain why they draw such intense attention.