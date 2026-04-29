The controversy surrounding TikTok and Baywatch star Noah Beck's family has intensified as his mother, Amy Beck, has been suspended from her teaching duties. The Peoria Unified School District (PUSD) confirmed that the veteran educator was placed on administrative leave following the circulation of a resurfaced video of her and her son appearing to simulate oral sex.

This latest development adds a fresh layer of controversy to a family already reeling from serious legal allegations involving Amy's daughter, Haley, who is also a teacher and was recently dismissed after she was accused of raping and grooming her student.

Read more Noah Beck's Sister, Haley, is Accused of Grooming and Raping Her Student – 'Suspect' Trend Video Resurfaced Noah Beck's Sister, Haley, is Accused of Grooming and Raping Her Student – 'Suspect' Trend Video Resurfaced

Noah Beck's Mum Suspended

Amy, a second-grade teacher at the Coyote Hills Elementary School, was placed on paid administrative leave after an old TikTok video featuring her and Noah began circulating widely again in April 2026, People reported.

In a message shared to the families of Amy's class, the district wrote that the teacher was placed on leave 'out of an abundance of caution' while maintaining that 'this matter does not impact the safety of our students.' The school district said that a substitute teacher would be filling in for Amy during her leave.

The video that the district is referring to was posted by Noah in April 2020. The mother and son duo appeared to be miming a sex act while lip-syncing to Jay Rock's track "Kings Dead," which includes explicit lyrics about oral sex.

An internal district investigation into the video has been launched, a district spokesperson confirmed. However, the video in question no longer appears to be available on Noah's account.

Who is Amy Beck?

Beyond the resurfaced video, Amy is well-known in the Peoria community as she spent more than two decades working in education within Arizona's Peoria Unified School District. She is known professionally as a dedicated teacher.

As reported by Poprant, Amy earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Arizona State University and later completed a master's degree in curriculum and instruction.

Outside the classroom, Amy is a mother to three children: Haley, a teacher prior to the sexual abuse allegation; Noah and Tatum, who are both influencers.

Read more Haley Beck, Accused of Grooming and Raping Her Student: Alleged Victim's Girlfriend Breaks Silence Haley Beck, Accused of Grooming and Raping Her Student: Alleged Victim's Girlfriend Breaks Silence

Haley Beck's Dismissal

The timing of Amy Beck's suspension is particularly critical as it follows the high-profile firing of her daughter, Haley. In March 2026, Haley was dismissed from her role as a teacher and soccer coach at Centennial High School.

According to reports by Peoria Independent, the district determined that Haley Beck's 'predatory practices' constituted a chronic violation of professional standards and state law. The investigation found that the alleged grooming started when the student was just 16 and escalated into a sexual relationship when he turned 18.

Investigators highlighted that Haley provided the student with unearned grades, completed his homework, and gave him access to her vehicle. The financial element of the relationship was also highlighted.

Haley allegedly sent the student more than $600 (about £450). In one text message, she reportedly stated, 'this money exchange just felt like straight up prostitution,' and referred to herself as his 'sugar momma,' adding that she feared the student would stop speaking to her if the financial benefits were removed.

In a handwritten note found in her apartment, Haley wrote, 'For this "relationship" being extremely wrong, I feel like we have really made the most out of it,' and 'There is truly no other student (I know, so wrong) that I'd want to do all this with.' The Beck family has stayed silent amidst the controversies.