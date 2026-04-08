A bombshell confession has rocked the world as 47-year-old OnlyFans 'Barbie doll' fetish model Nicole Raccagno exposed the private life of Bryon Noem, husband of former US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. The model, who identifies with the 'bimbo' subculture, revealed thousands of dollars in alleged payments, a cache of lewd messages, and even a marriage proposal.

She further claimed to have spent years as a secret confidante to Noem's husband, detailing his alleged interest in cross-dressing. Raccagno has come forward with claims of a three-year X-rated online romance with Bryon, asserting that he bankrolled her 'trophy bimbo' lifestyle, funneling her thousands of dollars to splurge on handbags, fillers, and diamond rings, and expressed a desire to 'be a bimbo' like her.

Last week, the scandal ignited when reports showcasing Bryon's photo surfaced. He is seen cross-dressed, with an enormous breast and pink pants, in a pouty lip expression. Following the revelation, Noem issued a statement, saying that 'The family was blindsided by this and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.'

🚨 BYRON NOEM CAUGHT CROSS-DRESSING IN BROAD DAYLIGHT 💀😂



Kristi Noem’s “rugged rancher” hubby just dropped the ultimate selfie: tits bigger than hers spilling out of that skin-tight beige top like he stole it from her closet, purple pants, and the dead-eyed stare of a man… pic.twitter.com/Zx2QkrSorB — Leaf it to BEAVER (@leafbeaver) April 1, 2026

Here is everything you need to know about the bombshell developments surrounding Noem's husband.

Bryon Noem's Relationship with Nicole Raccagno

According to an exclusive tell-all interview, as reported by the Daily Mail, Raccagno alleges that the secret association began in 2020. Using the digital alias 'Jason from Chicago', Bryon, 56, reportedly sought out Raccagno on the PlasticBarbie2000 OnlyFans page.

The model claims that Noem was not merely a casual observer but became a 'top subscriber,' paying high-tier fees to ensure direct and frequent communication. The relationship reportedly moved beyond standard content consumption into a deep emotional and financial entanglement, describing herself as a 'confidante' for Bryon, claiming they shared intimate details of their lives over the course of three years. The model asserts that Noem was 'addicted' to her specific Barbie-themed aesthetic.

'Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts,' Raccagno boasted. 'He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride,' she added.

'He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money.'

She also revealed Bryon's kinks, which were his desire to replicate her sexy Barbie aesthetic on himself. 'He would just say he likes pink; that he wants to be a bimbo like me,' adding, 'I don't judge. You're paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy.'

Bryon's Alleged Payments

Reports indicate that Bryon Noem provided Raccagno with more than $50,000 (approximately £39,000) to support her lavish lifestyle throughout their years-long paid arrangement.

Kristi Noem’s husband said he wanted to MARRY ‘BIMBO’ ONLYFANS ‘MODEL’ — Daily Mail



Nicole Raccagno told the Daily Mail Bryon Noem followed her OF account under a fake name, Jason



He paid for her designer bags, shoes, Botox, and BREAST IMPLANTS pic.twitter.com/c5hCA8n3Jx — RT (@RT_com) April 7, 2026

He reportedly funded one-on-one video chats and purchased luxury items for the model, including two pairs of Louboutin shoes, a £3000 ($4,000) Louis Vuitton handbag, and a £370 ($500) Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, he allegedly paid an additional £1,500 ($2,000) to have her 2,000cc breasts which are already significantly larger than the size typically recommended by surgeons, expanded to an outlandish 2,500cc. Raccagno claims that Bryon also supplied his bank account details to settle luxury purchases on her Capital One and American Express credit cards.

Read more 10 Photos of Nicole Raccagno: Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon Allegedly Funded 'Bimbo Bride's' Lavish Lifestyle 10 Photos of Nicole Raccagno: Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon Allegedly Funded 'Bimbo Bride's' Lavish Lifestyle

The Lewd Messages

In one of their many digital exchanges, Bryon reportedly told the model, 'You're the one that I love.' Raccagno shared that he would often send messages saying, 'Hi Bimbo God,' 'your boobs are so good,' 'you're so perfect,' and 'you're the boss.'

'He was like, "I want to be your slave," so I called him Slave Babe,' Raccagno stated. 'Miss you,' Bryon lamented in one of their final messages, adding that she was 'gorgeous as f**k.'

'I was his bimbo girlfriend and then I was his bimbo fiancée,' Raccagno added. 'He said, "Hey bimbo God, go pick out some rings. I know you want a diamond ring."'

Despite the scale of the spending, Raccagno maintains that the engagement remained a digital escape. 'They were just sweet gifts. It was a fantasy, not real. I never used his information without his permission.'

Raccagno Found Jason's Real Identity

By June 2025, Raccagno had figured out Jason's real identity. Several bimbo models who also have secret chats with Bryon revealed that he was the spouse of a high-profile politician

She also saw the name Bryon Noem on a PayPal account when he paid down her Amex bill, she said. 'I thought he lived in Chicago. I thought his name was Jason. It was definitely a mind-blowing thing,'

'I warned him. I said you need to stop talking to those girls. You need to stop sending pictures,' she said.

Bryon's Marriage Proposal

The Daily Mail reported that last month, five days after Noem was fired from President Donald Trump's cabinet, Raccagno and Bryon exchanged messages. 'Are u ok I saw u on tv?' the model said on the text.

She initially received no reply, but on 10 March, he reached out to abruptly ask if she wanted to make her breasts even larger, adding: 'Want to use my Amex? Our Amex.'

In another message, Bryon gushed: 'I seem to be falling in love with you. I do love you.' He added, 'I f***ing want to pay it. Because you're the one that I love. I would love to marry you.'

Raccagno received a final payment of £1,015 ($1,300) in a PayPal transaction under Bryon's real name on 14 March, according to her records.