After days of mourning that swept across the nation, Charlie Kirk's funeral has been set. Candlelit vigils have lit up US cities, and a major public memorial is now planned in Arizona, where organisers say political leaders and everyday Americans will come together to honour his life and legacy.

Funeral Date and Venue

Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, will be laid to rest on Sunday, 21 September, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The venue, usually reserved for blockbuster sporting and entertainment events, was chosen to reflect the scale of public interest and the huge turnout expected.

Turning Point USA confirmed the arrangements: doors will open at 8 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m. The decision signals what could be one of the largest political funerals in modern American history.

Service Details

The programme has not yet been revealed. While billed as a public memorial, parts of the service will remain private for Kirk's family. With thousands expected, security and admission protocols are still being finalised. Media coverage and international attention are virtually guaranteed.

Procession and Casket Transport

Kirk's casket began its journey earlier this week. On 11 September, it was flown aboard Air Force Two from Utah to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, a symbolic gesture underscoring his stature in political life.

From there, a motorcade carried it to Hansen Mortuary Chapel, watched by supporters lining the route.

Whether Glendale will see a public procession on the day of the service remains unclear. Organisers have not confirmed if the motorcade will pass through city streets or stay within the stadium grounds.

High-Profile Attendees

President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend. Vice President J.D. Vance, who escorted the casket from Utah to Arizona, is also expected to take part.

Other conservative leaders, faith figures, and elected officials are likely to join them, though the final roster of speakers has yet to be announced.

Nationwide Vigils

In the run-up to the service, vigils have drawn crowds across the country. In Manhattan, mourners gathered in Madison Square Park.

In Phoenix, hundreds turned out earlier this week. The Arizona State University chapter of Turning Point USA has scheduled another vigil for Monday, 15 September.

These grassroots gatherings underscore the depth of support for Kirk's movement despite controversies such as the recent dispute with Office Depot over vigil posters.

Together, they have paved the way for what promises to be one of the most high-profile political farewells in recent US history.