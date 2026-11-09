NVIDIA has launched an independent investigation into whether chief executive Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation following reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed who US authorities reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset.

The chipmaker announced the investigation on Sunday, 8 November, after reports by The New York Times and other media outlets raised questions about the woman's connections to Beijing and her interactions with the NVIDIA founder. The two individuals are not related.

NVIDIA's board said a committee of independent directors, supported by external legal counsel, would examine all available information. Huang has agreed to co-operate fully and will continue leading the company during the review.

NVIDIA Investigates Possible Intelligence Operation

The board said it had 'no reason to believe' that US national security or NVIDIA's confidential information had been compromised. However, it said the investigation would examine the available evidence and reiterated its confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

The announcement followed reports that Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, had developed a close relationship with the NVIDIA chief. US authorities reportedly believed she was passing information to Beijing while working with the Singapore-based company.

Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to NVIDIA employees. He apologised to his family and colleagues, writing: 'There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.'

BREAKING: Nvidia, $NVDA, CEO Jensen Huang sends a company-wide email regarding his recently reported relationship with a Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/NTdoSgaxoy — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 8, 2026

The chief executive also pledged to co-operate with the board's investigation. In October, he described his interactions with Alice Huang as 'completely normal and not unusual,' according to Reuters.

Megaspeed Faces Scrutiny Over Restricted AI Chips

Alice Huang previously worked for Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that purchases artificial intelligence processors from NVIDIA.

US authorities have scrutinised the company over suspicions that it helped China obtain advanced NVIDIA chips restricted under American export controls. Washington has introduced measures since 2022 to limit China's access to certain high-performance processors and semiconductor manufacturing technology.

NVIDIA has defended its dealings with regional cloud customers, saying its chief executive speaks with thousands of customer executives each year. The company said these customers receive ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or information relevant to US national security.

The investigation will examine whether the reported relationship exposed NVIDIA or American security interests to foreign intelligence risks. The company has not announced a timetable for completing its review.

Three US Lawmakers Request Congressional Briefing

The investigation comes as NVIDIA faces questions from three Republican committee chairmen in the US House of Representatives.

Brian Mast of the Foreign Affairs Committee, John Moolenaar of the Select Committee on China and Rick Crawford of the Intelligence Committee wrote to Huang on 4 November requesting a joint, closed-door briefing.

They asked him to attend on 18 November and provide information about his interactions with Alice Huang and NVIDIA's safeguards against foreign espionage. They requested confirmation or an alternative date by 11 November.

The lawmakers said the reports raised national security concerns about China's potential access to sensitive American technology. Their request does not establish that Huang or NVIDIA breached any security requirements.