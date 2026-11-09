President Donald Trump on Saturday, 7 November, demanded jail time for Democrats he accuses of extortion for threatening to impeach his attorney general. He singled out Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin by name. In February, a federal grand jury in Washington refused to indict Slotkin over a video urging service members to refuse illegal orders.

Trump also said he was ordering the Justice Department to look into the allegations, four days after Democrats won both chambers of Congress in the midterms. From January, their committees can summon his officials. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, 'The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS,' but he cited no law and offered no evidence.

Blanche's Answer, Slotkin's Earlier Case

Todd Blanche, the attorney general Trump says Democrats threatened, appeared on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. He announced no investigation and named no specific law. Asked whether the Democrats' conduct could amount to a crime, Blanche replied, 'It depends on what's said. So yes, there could be.' Blanche also said the Justice Department would defend Stephen Miller, who becomes White House chief of staff on 9 November, if Democratic committees targeted Miller improperly.

Trump claimed Slotkin would target young Republicans, but did not quote her remarks. At a University of Chicago event on 13 October, she said potential recruits should think twice about joining the administration because people who enabled it could face legal problems. Slotkin replied on X, accusing Trump of having Miller draft the post. She wrote that anyone who breaks the law or uses taxpayer money to enrich themselves should be held accountable. 'If you didn't break the law, then it's all good,' she added in the post below.

President Trump's response to the American people overwhelmingly voting against rising costs and his corrupt weaponization of the government: promote @StephenM to Chief of Staff and double down on the policies that brought him the loss in the first place. And then have Stephen… pic.twitter.com/hX5I10zGED — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) November 7, 2026

Slotkin has faced a Justice Department case before. In November 2025, she organised a 90-second video with five other Democratic lawmakers, all military or intelligence veterans. Trump called it seditious and punishable by death, and said the six belonged in jail. On 10 February, prosecutors under Jeanine Pirro, then Washington's top federal prosecutor, sought grand jury indictments. The jurors refused, Slotkin said.

Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who could chair the House Judiciary Committee, says Blanche could face impeachment hearings. Trump's post also accused Democrats of threatening Republican donors with prison but named no donor and published none of the letters. Under the federal Hobbs Act, extortion means obtaining property, with consent, through wrongful use of actual or threatened force, violence or fear, or by a public official under colour of official right. The post identified no property Democrats sought.

What Happens Next

Democratic-led committees can subpoena officials once the new Congress meets in January, and the House can impeach Blanche. Convicting and removing an official requires two-thirds of senators present. Democrats have secured at least 54 seats, with Alaska and Mississippi uncalled.

Robert Garcia, incoming House Oversight chair, has told Trump officials to hire lawyers. As of Sunday, neither the Justice Department nor Blanche had confirmed an investigation or named a Democratic target. Grand jury secrecy keeps the February evidence against the lawmakers private.