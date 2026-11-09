US President Donald Trump faced renewed online scrutiny over his appearance and voice after speaking to reporters on Friday, 6 November. Critics described him as looking 'extremely unwell' following Democrats' sweeping victory in the midterm elections.

The reaction followed Trump's appearance at an event held at Kennedy Space Center, where he delivered a speech lasting approximately 25 minutes before answering reporters' questions. His remarks came three days after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress, leaving his administration facing a more difficult political landscape.

Trump Appears 'Haggard' as Midterm Defeat Fuels Health Speculation

Trump, 80, appeared subdued during his Florida appearance, prompting questions from online critics about his physical condition.

Mediaite described the president as 'haggard-sounding' during his exchange with reporters. The publication also characterised his earlier speech as unusually low-energy compared with his lengthy campaign appearances.

'Trump looks extremely unwell and is huffing and puffing unable to breathe. The American people have a right to know about his health issues,' one critic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump looks extremely unwell and is huffing and puffing unable to breathe. The American people have a right to know about his health issues. pic.twitter.com/Q9AiZ3QhOk — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 7, 2026

Others focused on his facial appearance and breathing, with several comments making unsubstantiated medical claims.

'Looks like he's got congestive heart failure,' one user claimed. Another wrote, 'His face is very BLOATED.'

A third commenter went further, writing, 'Crap he looks like he's about to have a stroke. Elder abuse.'

These remarks reflect individual reactions rather than medical assessments. There is no publicly available medical evidence among the sources reviewed to establish that Trump has either condition, and his appearance alone cannot determine his health.

The distinction matters because the criticism centres on how the president looked and sounded during a public appearance, rather than on disclosed medical findings.

Trump's comparatively restrained delivery also contrasted with the extended speeches he gave while campaigning for Republican candidates before the midterms.

Trump Blames Senate Gridlock After Democrats' Midterm Victory

While critics scrutinised his appearance, Trump used his exchange with reporters to attack the Senate over its failure to advance legislation.

Asked what he hoped to accomplish before the new Congress takes office in January, the president criticised lawmakers from both parties.

'The Senate has to act. The Senate is getting nothing passed, and it's just killing our country,' Trump told reporters.

His frustration followed Democrats' success in the 3 November midterms, which saw them win control of both the House and Senate. Trump accused Democrats of voting together against Republican proposals while blaming some members of his own party for obstructing legislation.

He also called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to resolve the legislative deadlock.

The timing was notable. The Senate had been in recess since 30 September, with lawmakers scheduled to reconvene on 9 November for a lame-duck session before the new Congress is sworn in on 3 January.

Trump has previously criticised Thune over the stalled SAVE Act, a Republican-backed election measure opposed by Democrats. However, he did not explicitly identify the legislation during his exchange with reporters.

His complaints about congressional gridlock offered another glimpse of the political difficulties awaiting his administration. Meanwhile, his subdued appearance continued attracting attention for reasons unrelated to legislation.