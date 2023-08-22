Actress Octavia Spencer was roasted over a comment she made about Sam Asghari ahead of his wedding to Britney Spears. But now, netizens have praised her over the same remark amid news of their divorce.

The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram, "Make him sign a prenup," in response to the couple's engagement announcement on social media back in September 2021.

Asghari seemed to respond to her comment in a post on his Instagram Story in which he thanked those who shared their concerns about the prenup. He then jokingly added, "Of course we're getting an iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day."

But Spencer quickly deleted her comment and apologised in a separate post writing, "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke."

She reasoned that she had intended to "make them laugh not cause pain" adding, "I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."

Now fans have been reposting Spencer's message following news that he has filed for a divorce from Spears and amid claims that he wants to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement. One fan wrote on X formerly Twitter, "THROWBACK! She got dragged for this, but @octaviaspencer is like an Auntie we all need in our lives."

Another responded, "EXACTLY I remember this so well!!! People were SO mad at her!!! It was in the news and everything, 'how dare she, he loves her blah blah blah' they all owe Octavia an apology. Sam obviously has been planning this.. he wanted that conservatorship ended so he could take her money."

Frank Costa tweeted, "Everyone say 'thank you, Octavia!'" and a third wrote, "Octavia Spencer is so good for the world! we will never make her drink alone!!!"

Meanwhile, Spencer also received messages of support on her apology post on Instagram. One commented, "You said what we were all thinking. Look at him now! Threatening her for more money. We all saw this coming." A second wrote, "She owes you a thank you."

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on Aug. 16 and listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and is asking for spousal support and attorneys' fees coverage. In terms of the prenup agreement, documents stated that he has "yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party." The couple agreed when they signed the prenup that any money Spears made "before the wedding is protected." The couple tied the knot in June 2022.