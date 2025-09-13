Office Depot has moved to clarify its printing policy following a high-profile incident at a Portage, Michigan store, where an employee allegedly refused to produce a poster for a Charlie Kirk vigil. The staff member reportedly described the order as 'propaganda' and cancelled it, triggering widespread debate online about the company's responsibilities.

According to Office Depot, the company reserves the right to decline print requests that violate copyright law, are illegal, or contain offensive material.

Since the vigil poster did not fall into any of these categories, the employee's decision to reject it was against company guidelines.

The retailer stressed that staff must process all lawful and non-offensive print orders, regardless of political or religious content, and announced additional training to ensure the rules are clearly understood in every branch.

Background of the Charlie Kirk Poster Incident

The incident unfolded when a customer attempted to print a poster honouring conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was recently assassinated during a campus event in Utah. Reports suggest the employee refused the request, calling it 'propaganda'.

The confrontation was recorded and shared online, where it quickly went viral. Public reaction included outrage at the refusal, accusations of censorship, and calls to boycott the retailer.

The video forced the company to confront the perception that its stores could act inconsistently on politically sensitive matters.

#FreeSpeech #FaithFamilyFreedom ♬ original sound - TheGrassrootsArmy @thegrassrootsarmy Office Depot REFUSES to Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Flyer 🇺🇸 Unbelievable. Office Depot in Portage, Michigan REFUSED to print a flyer for a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk. Think about that... A peaceful vigil. A flyer. Denied. Not because of size, cost, or timing—but because of who it was for. This is corporate censorship. This is how the Left weaponizes businesses to silence voices that stand for faith, family, and freedom. If we let them silence us here, what's next? 👉 Share if you stand against censorship. 👉 Comment if you think it's time to boycott companies that betray their customers and our values. #BoycottOfficeDepot

Office Depot Fires Employee

The company confirmed that the employee involved no longer works for the retailer. In a statement, Office Depot described the behaviour as 'completely unacceptable and insensitive' and apologised to customers.

The firm said the refusal did not reflect its corporate values and announced an internal review alongside mandatory retraining for print staff.

Public Reaction

Reaction to Office Depot's clarification has been divided. Some social media users applauded the company for taking swift action and reiterating a neutral stance on customer requests.

Others remained critical, arguing the initial refusal exposed gaps in staff training and the risk of individual interpretation influencing service.

Printing Services in Context

Office Depot's printing services cater to individuals and businesses, covering posters, flyers, and event materials. The official policy makes clear that content must be printed as long as it is legal and non-offensive.

The Charlie Kirk poster controversy has highlighted the need for consistency across locations and the risks of policy being applied subjectively.

By publicly restating its guidelines, terminating the employee, and promising stronger training, Office Depot is attempting to draw a line under the controversy while reassuring customers that political neutrality remains central to its services.