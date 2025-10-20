Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez's first husband, has spoken publicly for the first time in decades, accusing the singer and actress of cheating during their marriage and calling her 'the problem'.

The 50-year-old Cuban-born actor and fitness trainer posted a scathing message on social media after Lopez's recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, where she claimed she had 'never truly been loved' by any of her exes.

The explosive remarks have reignited interest in Lopez's early life and relationships, particularly her brief marriage to Noa in the late 1990s.

The former couple tied the knot in February 1997 and divorced just 11 months later, long before Lopez became one of the world's most recognisable entertainers.

Who Is Ojani Noa?

Born in Cuba in 1974, Ojani Noa met Jennifer Lopez when he was working as a waiter at a Miami restaurant. At the time, Lopez was transitioning from acting to music, on the verge of stardom with her breakout role in Selena. The two married in 1997, but the union was short-lived.

After their divorce in 1998, Noa took on small acting roles and business ventures, including work as a personal trainer and restaurant manager.

While Lopez went on to build a global entertainment empire, Noa largely disappeared from the public eye until his recent social media outburst.

The Trigger: Lopez's Howard Stern Interview

Jennifer Lopez's recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show appears to have prompted Noa's outburst.

During the interview, the 56-year-old singer reflected on her past relationships, telling Stern: 'It's not that I'm not lovable — it's that they're not capable. They don't have it in them.'

Lopez did not name any of her former partners directly, but the comment quickly went viral, leading to speculation that it was aimed at her ex-husbands, including Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.

Within hours of the interview airing, Noa posted an emotional response on Instagram that reignited their decades-old story.

Noa's Explosive Allegations

In his post, Noa accused Lopez of dishonesty and infidelity during their marriage. He wrote: 'Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card. The problem is not us. The problem is you.' He further alleged that Lopez had 'lied and cheated', claiming: 'You're the one who couldn't keep it in your pants.'

The former actor also said he had made personal and professional sacrifices to support Lopez's career, only to be 'betrayed' when she prioritised fame. 'I left my job to follow you, to help you, to build your dream,' he wrote. 'You decided to lie, to cheat, and to leave. I was too good for you.'

His post concluded with a direct challenge to Lopez: 'Tell the truth for once. Let people know that you are the problem.'

Public Reaction and Lopez's Silence

Jennifer Lopez has not publicly responded to Noa's accusations, and her representatives have not issued a statement.

Online, reactions have been sharply divided. Some users expressed sympathy for Noa, suggesting his remarks reflect long-held frustrations, while others accused him of seeking attention from Lopez's continued fame.

The controversy has also reignited discussion about Lopez's romantic history and her marriage to Ben Affleck, which has faced ongoing public scrutiny in recent months.

Noa's New Posts Keep Fans Guessing

Following his initial accusations, Ojani Noa appeared to double down with further activity on Instagram. In one post, he teased followers to 'stay tuned', suggesting more revelations could be on the way.

A short time later, he uploaded another message addressed directly to his critics, captioned: 'Breaking News to all the haters hating on me, commenting stupid things, insulting me and disrespecting me... You all live in a bubble. People like you can't deal with reality or truth facts. Better yet, you don't know s.h.i.t.'

He continued, 'You haters are a bunch of pathetic losers. Low life, pitiful, sad people. Here's my response to you... Have a good Sunday.'

The posts, which have since circulated widely online, suggest Noa has no intention of backing down from the public dispute, further fuelling speculation about whether more claims or responses may follow.

A Relationship Revisited

More than 25 years after their split, Ojani Noa's remarks have cast new light on one of Jennifer Lopez's earliest and least-discussed relationships.

His accusations of infidelity and fame-driven betrayal have sparked renewed debate about the pressures of celebrity marriages and the cost of success.

While Lopez continues to remain silent, Noa's post has ensured that a chapter she left behind decades ago is once again dominating headlines — and reshaping how fans view the superstar's past.