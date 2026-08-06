Olivia Rodrigo has launched a fresh public rebuke of Donald Trump, joining a campaign video that blames the president's defunding legislation for the closure of nearly 30 Planned Parenthood health centres.

The clip, posted this week on social channels tied to her upcoming Daisy Chain Fields festival, frames the closures as a direct consequence of policy signed during Trump's second term and positions Rodrigo's all-women music event as part of a broader fight for reproductive care.

The news came after a July report from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Planned Parenthood Federation of America documented the shuttering of almost 30 clinics since federal funding was stripped from the organisation.

Rodrigo's video opens with stark on-screen text stating that learning, before she and a group of women break into a choreographed routine set to her song My Way as the message shifts to a pledge to keep fighting for sexual and reproductive health care.

The caption accompanying the post drives the point home with a line aimed squarely at lawmakers, 'Don't go, go making decisions where you don't belong.' It is a pointed, if familiar, refrain from a pop star who has increasingly used her platform to challenge political moves she views as harmful to young women.

Olivia Rodrigo's Planned Parenthood Advocacy and Award History

Rodrigo's relationship with Planned Parenthood is not new. In April 2025, she accepted the organisation's Catalyst of Change Award at its Spring Into Action Gala in New York, where she delivered an emotional speech about the connection she feels with the young women in her audiences and the threat posed by restrictive laws and limited access to health care.

'We exist in a society that politicizes our bodies and employs damaging ideologies to deny us safety and healthcare,' she said at the gala, according to reports. 'It pains me to consider that, due to repressive laws and antiquated policies, some young women may not be able to pursue their aspirations as I was fortunate to do.'

She closed by paying tribute to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and urging supporters to keep pushing despite political setbacks.

That speech, delivered in a white Gucci gown, set the tone for what has become a sustained advocacy effort. Rodrigo has repeatedly framed reproductive rights as integral to the futures of her fans, arguing that access to care is not abstract but intimately tied to whether young women can chase their dreams.

Daisy Chain Fields Festival and the Wider Artist Pushback Against Trump

The latest video doubles as promotion for Daisy Chain Fields, Rodrigo's one-day, all-women music festival scheduled for 29 August at Great Park in Irvine, California.

The lineup spans generations, from Stevie Nicks and Garbage to Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Bikini Kill and Rodrigo herself, with organisers pledging that 100 per cent of net proceeds will go to organisations supporting women and girls, including Planned Parenthood.

Rodrigo has clashed with Trump before. In November 2025, she publicly objected after the Department of Homeland Security and the White House used her track All-American B-tch in a social media video encouraging undocumented immigrants to self-deport.

She wrote beneath the post, 'Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,' before the comment was removed and the song stripped from the video.

Her stance places her alongside other major artists who have resisted the administration's use of their music.

Beyoncé's label reportedly issued a cease-and-desist after the Trump campaign used Freedom in 2024, and the Foo Fighters condemned the playing of My Hero at a rally featuring Robert F Kennedy Jr, pledging to donate royalties to Kamala Harris's campaign.