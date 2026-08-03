Fans have pushed back against Ariana Grande's new 'Petal' music video, arguing it misses the point of why so many people have been discussing her appearance.

While the horror-inspired short film appears to critique years of scrutiny over her changing image, many supporters insist they never wanted 'the old Ariana' back. They simply want to know the singer is healthy.

Grande has faced public scrutiny over her appearance for years, but concern intensified during the Eternal Sunshine Tour as fans commented on her noticeably slimmer frame.

The debate has only grown since the singer announced she will step back from public life after completing the tour, giving fresh context to the video's message.

Fans' Reactions to Petal MV

Released on 31 July, 'Petal' appears to address that scrutiny through satire. However, rather than ending the conversation, the music video reignited debate, with many viewers arguing it conflates concern for Grande's wellbeing with superficial criticism of her appearance.

Social media was flooded with comments from fans insisting the singer had misunderstood the discussion. One widely liked comment on the music video read: 'It's not about wanting the old Ariana back. It's about wanting her to be healthy.'

Read more 'She Looks So Fragile': Ariana Grande's Tour Appearance Divides Fans as Health Concerns Mount 'She Looks So Fragile': Ariana Grande's Tour Appearance Divides Fans as Health Concerns Mount

Another wrote: 'Who's gonna tell her we miss her being healthy looking and not the old music.'

Others criticised those around the singer. 'Her team labeling the response as "public scrutiny" rather than "genuine health concerns" speaks volumes.'

Another added: 'At this point, I'm judging her team, friends, and family. This is insane.'

About the 'Petal' Music Video

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the seven-minute music video follows Grande as Pepper, an aspiring performer auditioning before a panel of record executives.

During the final audition, the executives dismiss her as 'unmarketable' and 'inauthentic', repeatedly telling her: 'We miss the old you.'

After enduring the criticism, Pepper returns with a garden chainsaw and violently attacks the panel. The horror-inspired short film serves as a commentary on fame, identity and the pressures placed on artists by both the entertainment industry and public opinion.

While many interpreted the ending as symbolic retaliation against relentless scrutiny, critics argued the scene overlooked the fact that much of the public conversation has focused on concerns about Grande's health rather than nostalgia for her earlier image or music.

Celebrities Express Concern

Concern has also come from fellow public figures. Model and author Charli Howard, who has spoken openly about recovering from an eating disorder, said the imagery showed someone in 'desperate need of hospitalisation and care.'

She argued that intervention should take priority over promoting the album, adding that 'the teams involved should be absolutely ashamed' for enabling the situation.

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil echoed those concerns in a now-deleted Instagram comment, writing: 'This poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us.'

She also criticised those around Grande, saying they had failed to steer her away from imagery she believed glamorised extreme thinness.

Singer Announces Hiatus After Tour

The discussion comes as Grande prepares to step back from public-facing work after completing the European leg of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

As exclusively reported by People, her representative said the singer plans to finish the tour 'healthily and happily' before taking a 'much-deserved break' from public appearances following months of intense public scrutiny.

For many fans, that announcement has only reinforced the message they have been trying to convey. Regardless of how they interpreted 'Petal,' they insist their concern has never been about bringing back a previous version of their beloved idol, but about hoping she is healthy.