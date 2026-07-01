Kai Trump attended an Ariana Grande concert in Sunrise, Florida, on Sunday night, sharing clips from the show on Instagram despite the pop star's recent clash with her grandfather, President Donald Trump, over the use of her music in a White House video. The 19-year-old, Trump Jr's eldest child and the president's first grandchild, posted videos from Ariana's sold-out Eternal Sunshine Tour stop at the Amerant Bank Arena on 30 June, tagging the singer and describing the performance as 'so good.'

The light-hearted Instagram posts landed barely a month after Ariana publicly accused the Trump White House of 'barbaric' behaviour when officials used her 2024 track Bye to soundtrack a TikTok clip featuring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arresting and detaining people. The video, shared from the administration's account, ran the caption: 'Bye-bye... President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history,' prompting an angry intervention from the Democratic singer and a terse response from Trump's team.

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Ariana, 33, had returned to her home state for Sunday's show, in what local media described as a homecoming performance. The Boca Raton-born star first sang the US national anthem at the same arena as an eight-year-old, and her latest appearance there drew heavy attention from fans and commentators alike.

On her Instagram Stories, Kai posted a short clip of Ariana performing her 2016 hit Dangerous Woman, along with another segment from Break Free. She added a simple 'So good' over one of the videos and tagged the singer directly.

She also shared a pre-show mirror photo, revealing a black mini-skirt and a black and silver top, accessorised with a watch, bracelet and necklace. Another image showed Kai smiling in the arena concourse with friends before Ariana took to the stage.

None of Kai's posts referenced the political row surrounding Ariana, and there is no indication she has publicly commented on the dispute between the singer and her grandfather's administration. Nothing has been confirmed by Kai or the Trump family about whether the concert visit was intended as a statement, so any political interpretation of her attendance should be taken with a grain of salt.

Ariana Grande–Trump Feud Shadows Kai Trump's Night Out

Ariana condemned the Trump White House in May for repurposing her music without consent. When officials paired Bye with footage of ICE agents detaining migrants, the singer accused the administration of exploiting her work to promote a harsh immigration agenda.

'Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,' she wrote in a public comment under the TikTok, calling on the White House to remove the song.

The pushback did not go unanswered. Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the Trump White House, told followers that 'what's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.' Shortly afterwards, Ariana's music was stripped from the video, although the broader message of the clip remained in place.

Ariana has long aligned herself with Democratic politics and has repeatedly criticised Trump's presidency, particularly his immigration policies and anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders. She publicly backed Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, placing her firmly on the opposite side of America's political divide from the Trump family.

Seen against that backdrop, Kai's enthusiastic presence at a Ariana concert is hard not to read as at least mildly awkward. At minimum, it illustrates the gap between the aggressively partisan messaging of the Trump political machine and the pop-cultural reality inhabited by many of its younger relatives and supporters.

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Ariana is far from the only artist to push back against the Trump administration's use of their work, but she is one of the most forceful voices. The TikTok controversy slots into a longer-running pattern of musicians distancing themselves from the president's social media output and digital propaganda.

Last year, US pop singer Sabrina Carpenter denounced another White House video that had used her music, labelling the clip 'evil and disgusting' and warning: 'Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.'

English artist Jess Glynne reacted similarly when her hit Hold My Hand appeared in a Trump White House meme. She said she felt 'sick' that the track had been dragged into a divisive political context, stressing that her music was 'never about division or hate.'

The administration even ran into trouble with veteran rocker Kenny Loggins. In October 2025, Trump shared an AI-generated video depicting himself piloting a fighter jet and dumping 'tons of faeces' on No Kings protesters, set to Loggins' Danger Zone from Top Gun. Loggins asked for the track to be removed, saying he could not understand why 'anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us.'

Against that pattern, Kai's night out at an Ariana show feels like a small but telling vignette. While pop stars line up to disown the Trump White House and its message, the President's own granddaughter can still be found in the crowd, phone in hand, singing along to a woman who has called his policies 'barbaric' and his videos 'heinous nonsense.'