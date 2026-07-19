Dua Lipa has condemned the Albanian government's decision to weaken environmental protections for a Trump family-backed resort project, as Ivanka Trump marked her daughter Arabella Kushner's 15th birthday on Instagram on 17 July.

The pop star's comments, made on her Service95 Book Club podcast, landed squarely in the middle of a growing row over a proposed luxury development on Sazan Island and the protests now gathering pace around it.

The news came after weeks of demonstrations in Albania against the resort plan, which critics say threatens protected land and wildlife while handing too much power to private investors. The project has become a political headache for Prime Minister Edi Rama's government and a symbolic fight for environmental campaigners, who have dressed the dispute up in pink flamingos, chants and a rather pointed dose of public theatre.

Dua Lipa Blasts Government Over Sazan Resort Plan

Dua Lipa, who is of Kosovo-Albanian heritage and holds Albanian citizenship, told listeners that what troubled her most was the principle behind the law change.

'What I actually find concerning is the principle that the government could just change the law to remove the environmental protection without any kind of public consultation,' she said during the episode, recorded with Albanian academic Lea Ypi.

That is the sort of line that sticks, because it cuts through the usual glossy spin around 'development' and goes straight to the awkward bit.

The singer also praised the protest movement, calling the civic mobilisation 'inspiring.' That matters in Albania, where the demonstrations have moved beyond one resort and become a broader test of trust in government, planning and transparency.

Protesters have been chanting 'New Albania' and 'Edi Rama, resign,' while pink flamingo balloons have popped up as a cheeky symbol of the birds and habitats they say are under threat.

The disputed project sits on Sazan, a 1,400-acre island in the Adriatic off Albania's coast, described in reporting as historically significant and strategically placed, with beaches, wildlife and old military associations.

The island is linked to a proposed $1.6 billion (£1.19 billion) resort backed by investors connected to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, with some local opponents calling it 'Trump Island.' The scale alone is mad enough, but the environmental politics have turned it into something much bigger than a tourism story.

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Ivanka Trump Puts Family First After Backlash

Ivanka Trump did not respond directly to Dua Lipa's remarks. Instead, she marked a very different milestone on social media, posting a carousel of photos on Instagram celebrating Arabella's 15th birthday and writing, 'Happy 15th Birthday to my extraordinary girl,' alongside praise for her daughter's 'kindness, curiosity, brilliance and strength.'

She also said she was 'endlessly proud' of Arabella's 'dedication' and 'poise,' a choice of words that says plenty without saying anything about Albania at all.

The timing was hard to miss. Just days after the singer's remarks, Ivanka's post drew warm comments from followers, with birthday wishes flooding the thread, while the political fight in Albania continued to build elsewhere online.

It is the sort of contrast social media loves, private family celebration on one side, public anger on the other, all of it moving at once.

That tension has helped push the Albanian resort row into the international spotlight. Activists say the government altered protected-area rules to make way for the project without enough public scrutiny, while supporters of the development argue it could bring investment and put Albania more firmly on the luxury tourism map.

Neither side is pretending this is a small thing. It is about land, law and who gets to decide what happens to both.

Flamingo Revolution Gathers Pace

The protest campaign has taken on a life of its own. What began as opposition to the resort has broadened into a wider anti-corruption and anti-government movement, with critics accusing officials of handing strategic advantages to well-connected investors.

Human rights activist Besim Ndregjon praised Dua Lipa as 'a worthy defender of freedom,' while Aleksandër Trajçe of the Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania said her comments were 'a breath of fresh air.'

There is no shortage of heat around this one, and not much sign of it cooling. A stream of reports has described the development as one of the most politically charged private projects in the country, particularly because it touches on land use, conservation and trust in public institutions all at once.

For now, the protests continue, the resort remains contested, and Albania's government is left trying to defend a project that has become a lightning rod far beyond the Adriatic coast.