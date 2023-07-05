Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams is accusing Omid Scobie of trying to profit out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royals with a new book called "Endgame." Scobie previously wrote about the couple's royal exit in "Finding Freedom."

The writer, who has been dubbed as the Sussexes' mouthpiece, described his new book as a "penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family" and their "fight for survival."

It was originally set for a global release in August but he decided to delay it to Nov. 21, telling the Daily Mail that he wanted to "continue writing through and beyond the Coronation" of King Charles III.

I have book news!#ENDGAME, a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family, will be released globally on November 21, 2023. Can’t wait for you all to read this.



More details, and preorder links, at https://t.co/IAIiB3Uyo0 pic.twitter.com/hgYm2vieXv — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 28, 2023

It would likely include details about Prince Harry's solo trip to London for the ceremony where he sat on the third row at Westminster Abbey. The 36-year-old left for California soon after the service ended so he could still make it in time for his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday on May 6.

An announcement about "Endgame" last year from the publisher, Harper Collins, teased what readers can expect from the book. It mentioned the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and how it ultimately affects the future of the British monarchy.

"Her death dismantled the protective shield around the world's most famous family and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface. Now, with unique insight, deep access, and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil—exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust, and draconian practices threatening its very future. This is the monarchy's endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?"

However, the delayed release of "Endgame" had Fitzwilliams suspecting that Scobie is just trying to cash in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's continued feud with the royals. He told the Daily Mail, "He's writing about the royal family and he's also Harry and Meghan's unofficial spokesperson, some sensational details are bound to follow. However, how well-sourced are they? No reputable royal source would talk to Omid Scobie."

Fitzwilliams then referred to "Finding Freedom" saying, "His book, co-written with Carolyn Durand, 'Finding Freedom,' which the Sussexes were discovered to have cooperated with despite their denials, was badly written and pathetically inadequate."

The royal commentator added that with the new book called "Endgame," "some might think the title refers to the current state of the Sussexes' affairs. It is worth remembering that they reportedly had a four-book deal with Random House."

Prince Harry released his memoir called "Spare" and Meghan Markle her children's book titled "The Bench" under Penguin Random House. Fitzwilliams alleged that Scobie's new book will likely be filled with sensational claims. He claimed that much of it "is not likely to be taken seriously" and that "it is likely to be a sensational attempt to cash in on the Sussexes' rift with the royal family."

"I suspect it will be trusted as much as anything from the Sussexes' corner should be. It will be assumed to have been written with their approval as 'Finding Freedom' probably was. What is really worrying is, what comes next. Ironically it seems to be the Sussexes who, to quote Endgame's blurb 'fight for survival' not the royal family," he added.

Scobie has been a vocal supporter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over recent years. He even gave his witness testimony in the duke's privacy suit against Mirror Groups Newspapers for alleged phone hacking. He told London's High Court in May of his experience working at the Daily Mirror in 2002 and overhearing then editor Piers Morgan being told about a Kylie Minogue story being reputable as the information had come from voicemail.