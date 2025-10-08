What can fans expect in One Piece Chapter 1163? The legendary God Valley Battle Royal has reached a fever pitch, with the stakes skyrocketing after the shocking reveals of One Piece Chapter 1162.

Fans were left reeling as the shadowy leader of the World Government, Imu, finally made a direct move, while the powerful pirate Kaido committed an unforgivable act of betrayal against an ally.

As the chaos of the God Valley Incident continues to define the entire history of the One Piece world, devoted readers are desperate for any leak or spoiler that reveals what happens next. Unfortunately, they will have to wait, as the manga will see a break next week.

We have gathered all the crucial details regarding the release schedule for One Piece Chapter 1163, including the expected date for the spoilers to drop and the full official release schedule for readers around the world.

One Piece Chapter 1163 Storyline and Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1162, titled 'God Valley Battle Royal', pulled no punches, delivering several momentous developments that reshape the political and historical landscape of the series.

The chapter began with a dramatic personal mission, as the pirate leader Rocks D. Xebec made his explosive arrival at God Valley. His target was not treasure, but the rescue of his wife, Eris, and his son, Teach, who were being held captive during the Celestial Dragon's barbaric Native Hunting Competition.

After successfully making their escape, Eris urgently instructed Xebec to meet her in Lulusia, a kingdom whose fate—destruction by the Mother Flame weapon—adds a chilling layer of foreshadowing to the tale.

The chapter then moved to a moment of brutal pirate treachery:

Kaido's Ambush: Big Mom had recently acquired the Azure Dragon Devil Fruit. Her intent was to gift the powerful Devil Fruit to her son, Katakuri. However, Kaido ambushed her, stealing the Devil Fruit and consuming it immediately. This stunning act occurred despite the fact that Big Mom, Kaido, and Whitebeard had previously teamed up to defeat the pirates who betrayed Xebec. The turmoil was exacerbated when Garp launched an attack against them.

The biggest and most ominous reveal of the chapter came in the final section, demonstrating the direct involvement of the ultimate authority figures:

Imu's Intervention: Imu, the secretive leader of the World Government, appeared on the scene and physically possessed Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in his terrifying Spider form.

Imu, the secretive leader of the World Government, appeared on the scene and physically possessed Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in his terrifying Spider form. The Davy Clan: Simultaneously, the entire Davy Clan on the island had already been transformed into demons.

Simultaneously, the entire Davy Clan on the island had already been transformed into demons. The Final Confrontation: The chapter concluded with an unexpected alliance on the pirate side, as Rocks D. Xebec joined forces with Kaido (now in his powerful Dragon form) and Whitebeard to confront Imu-sama.

One Piece Chapter 1163 Release Date and Times

Following the dramatic events of the 'God Valley Battle Royal' in Chapter 1162, fans must brace themselves for a delay.

Manga Break: The One Piece manga will be taking a scheduled break next week, delaying the release of the next chapter.

The One Piece manga will be taking a scheduled break next week, delaying the release of the next chapter. Spoiler Window: The highly anticipated spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1163 are expected to drop the following week, specifically between Tuesday, 21 October, and Wednesday, 22 October.

The highly anticipated spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1163 are expected to drop the following week, specifically between Tuesday, 21 October, and Wednesday, 22 October. Official Release: One Piece Chapter 1163 will officially release according to its standard schedule after the break: US Readers: Sunday, 26 October, at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET, and 9 a.m. CT. Japan Readers: Monday, 27 October, at midnight JST.

One Piece Chapter 1163 will officially release according to its standard schedule after the break:

With the fate of the Davy Clan sealed and the combined might of Rocks, Kaido, and Whitebeard confronting Imu, the coming chapter promises to reveal more secrets that have shaped the history of the entire world.

Stay tuned to IBTimes UK for the latest One Piece Chapter 1163 news and updates!