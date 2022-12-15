The OnePlus 11 smartphone has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. However, OnePlus is still mum on its plan to launch the highly-anticipated OnePlus 10 successor anytime soon.

In the meantime, the Chinese consumer electronics giant is prepping to celebrate its 9th anniversary. As part of this anniversary event, OnePlus will be hosting a conference on December 17 in China.

Now, OnePlus has shared a teaser image for the impending conference. Regrettably, the teaser does not divulge any key details. However, the word on the street is that the OnePlus 11 will break cover at the same event.

To those unaware, the OnePlus 10 series did not comprise a vanilla Oneplus 10 model. The OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus 11R smartphones will not likely launch later this month.

However, the OnePlus 11 has been making multiple appearances online in the form of renders. Also, key specifications of the upcoming flagship phone have been revealed.

For instance, the OnePlus 11 might house the Hasselblad camera setup on the back. If rumours making the rounds online prove true, more details about the handset will surface online in the coming days.

Past leaks suggest the OnePlus 11 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the device will come with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the selfie camera.

Moreover, the screen will probably support HDR10+. Under the hood, it might pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor and an Adreno GPU.

Furthermore, the device will ship with up to 16GB RAM and offer 256GB internal storage. Regrettably, the storage will not be further expandable.

The phone runs Android 13 OS with a layer of OxygenOS custom skin. For optics, the OnePlus 11 will have a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera sensor.

The phone will have a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera. Upfront, it is likely to feature a 16MP shooter for selfies. The OnePlus 11 could use a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.