OnePlus will be hosting its next global launch event on February 7. The Chinese consumer electronics giant is expected to unveil a myriad of products during the event. Notably, the company will announce the much-awaited OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, and the OnePlus Pad tablet at the event.

Aside from this, the OnePlus mechanical keyboard and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will make their debut at the impending event. The word on the street is that the OnePlus 11R 5G will launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 2. Now, OnePlus' Chinese wing has confirmed that the Ace 2 will launch in China on February 7.

In the meantime, the company has shared a few official images of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2. The recently surfaced images confirm the presence of a punch-hole cutout in the display. Also, it indicates that the display has curved edges.

Furthermore, we now know that the Ace 2 will feature the fan-favourite alert slider The power button is located on the right edge, while the left side house a volume rocker. The rear panel features a circular camera module, which blends into the device's frame.

The rear-mounted camera module will accommodate three cameras and an LED flash. Moreover, the Ace 2 will be available in green and black colour options. The Indian OnePlus 11R 5G model will probably bear a striking resemblance to the Ace 2. The Ace 2 appears to have a plastic chassis.

The Chinese smartphone giant recently shared a OnePlus Ace 2 promotional video. Past leaks have revealed that the Ace 2 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will use a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset to draw its juices.

This processor will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Furthermore, the handset will ship with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Ace 2 will boot Android 13 OS with a layer of ColorOS 13 UI on top. Upfront, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

The triple rear camera setup could comprise a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera. Also, the phone might get either a 12MP or an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 2MP macro camera on the back. A 5,000mAh battery will reportedly power up the entire system. This cell could support 100W charging.