Several smartphone manufacturers are planning to make their foray into the foldable phone segment. Meanwhile, Samsung continues to ride high on the success of its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series of foldable smartphones amid cutthroat competition.

Now, it looks like OnePlus is also gearing up to jump on the foldable phone bandwagon. The Chinese consumer electronics giant is currently prepping to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G and 11R 5G smartphones.

Aside from these two 5G-ready handsets, OnePlus is reportedly adding a couple of new devices to its already extensive portfolio. This includes the company's first-ever tablet dubbed the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Keyboard.

So, it is safe to assume that OnePlus doesn't want to stick to launching just smartphones. The company is clearly interested in bringing a myriad of other technology products into the market.

[Exclusive] On top of the “standard” smartphones, tablets, and a big host of other products, there are most certainly plans for OnePlus foldables as well.



Expect the conventional foldables and flip-phones from the brand in the near future.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 29, 2023

A new leak suggests OnePlus could be working on foldable smartphones. This piece of interesting information comes from tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), The leaker claims OnePlus folding smartphones, as well as clamshell foldable smartphones, are in the offing.

Sharma believes OnePlus wants to launch foldable devices in addition to the more standard products like smartphones and tablets. The tipster further suggests that the company might launch horizontal folding as well as vertical folding handsets in the coming months.

In other words, OnePlus could be planning to follow in the footsteps of Oppo. Notably, Oppo recently launched the Find N series of foldable smartphones to enter the foldable space. Sharma even shared images of trademarks OnePlus allegedly filed not long ago.

OnePlus V Fold

OnePlus V Flip

monikers have already been trademarked by the brand.

The internal testing of (at least) one of these has begun in several regions, including Europe, as per my source.#OnePlus #OnePlusVFold #OnePlusVFlip pic.twitter.com/f3jMgoQ89x — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 29, 2023

According to the images, the upcoming OnePlus foldable will carry the OnePlus V Fold and the OnePlus V Flip monikers. Regrettably, details about the device's specs and features are still few and far between. To recap, OnePlus joked about launching its own foldables last year.

So, this is the first piece of vital information regarding OnePlus foldables. However, there's no exact launch timeline for the purported foldable smartphones from OnePlus yet. So, it will be interesting to see whether the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip are slated to launch later this year.