Harvard physicist Avi Loeb shared his early insights regarding the released Pentagon UFO files.

Last week, the Trump administration released the first batch of its UFO files. Among the more intriguing highlights are grainy, ambiguous images of former astronaut Buzz Aldrin observing a luminous object during the Apollo 11 mission.

Also included is a 1963 government memorandum, which reveals the Kennedy administration's apprehension that the UK and US were ill-prepared for extraterrestrial contact regardless of how unlikely such an encounter seemed.

Two Possible Findings

Loeb cautioned that declassified Pentagon UFO files may reveal a dual reality: secret enemy advancements alongside potential visitors from beyond our world.

'Clearly, the Pentagon and the intelligence agencies are unable to identify the nature of some objects,' Loeb told The Hill. 'There are two possible interpretations.'

'One way to explain it is if the objects are human-made, they are produced by adversarial nations and they show the vulnerability of our defense system so this is a serious matter,' he continued. 'We all know about the Chinese spy balloon as an example. But then the other possibility is that maybe it's a mixed bag and one in a million objects is indeed from beyond this Earth, representing some advanced technologies that we do not possess. In that case, its detection constitutes the biggest discovery ever made by humanity. So, it's a win-win situation to attend to this data seriously and try to figure out what it means.'

The Relevance of the Released Files

Loeb's advocacy for the declassification of UFO data is rooted in his belief that the traditional culture of secrecy surrounding the subject has stifled both scientific progress and public understanding.

As the head of the Galileo Project at Harvard University, Loeb has consistently argued that the vast majority of government data on UFOs remains locked behind a veil of national security, often to protect the technical capabilities of classified sensors rather than the nature of the objects themselves.

In Loeb's view, the psychological impact of such a release is a vital prerequisite for any meaningful discovery.

'As we go back in time, we could see documents dating all the way to 1947 where high-level officials are communicating about unusual objects in the sky,' Loeb explained. 'All in all, there is no clear evidence for an object that is produced by some alien civilisation. Some of the data is redacted. We have inconclusive images or videos. But the release serves a very important psychological purpose of bringing the conversation to the public domain both regarding the general public but also within science.'

Loeb has been a prominent figure in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. He has previously assessed that the arrival of an advanced alien civilisation would fundamentally destabilise our perceived position at the pinnacle of existence.

In simpler terms, Loeb suggests that aliens could effectively outrank humans in every measurable scientific and cognitive capacity. He further contends that honest, transparent disclosures regarding UFOs could act as a transformative jolt to the human psyche, forcing a radical shift in global priorities.