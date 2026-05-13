The Pentagon's historic declassification of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) files last Friday, 8 May, has ignited a firestorm of global speculation, unexpectedly propelling the claims of a deceased researcher into the spotlight.

Ahead of the release, a video of the late Amy Eskridge, who is an anti-gravity scientist, a former president of the Institute for Exotic Science, and one of eleven US scientists linked to sensitive research who have either gone missing or died, prompting a federal investigation, has surfaced online but has since gone viral following the UAP files.

The scientist claimed that 'ultraterrestrials' are 'us from the future,' categorizing them as 'P-47s' and 'P-52s.'

Amy Eskridge's 'Ultraterrestrials' Claims Video Surfaced

As the United States Department of War opened its 'PURSUE' or Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters last week, footage of Eskridge discussing 'ultraterrestrial' went viral.

In the video, the scientist said, 'So, the ultraterrestrials, I think – have you heard of the P-52s and P-47s?' she asked. 'They're us from the future. They're from here. They are you, they are me, they are from here, from the future,' she said.

She also explained the difference between extraterrestrials and ultraterrestrials, saying 'extra' means they do not come from Earth and they're from 'somewhere else.' While 'ultra,' she said are 'not necessarily from the outside, they're from here.'

She further claimed that ultraterrestrials are 'like you and me,' even saying, 'Am I one? I don't know.'

What are P-47 and P-52?

The core of Eskridge's technical claim rests on the designations P-47 and P-52. These labels represent the number of millennia into the future from which these 'ultraterrestrials' originate.

She said, 'P-47 is present plus 47,000 years. P-52 is present plus 52,000 years.' Eskridge said that there will be a calamity that would wipe out mankind.

'Basically, there's a calamity — there's like an apocalypse scenario in the near future. It wipes out most everything, man, and there's the one that goes underground and survives. Then there's the ones that somehow stay on the surface and miraculously don't die.'

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Pentagon's UFO File Release

The timing of this viral resurgence coincides with the Trump administration's rolling release of previously secret records. As reported by The Guardian, the initial batch of documents includes a 1969 debrief of Buzz Aldrin and transcripts from Apollo missions describing 'bright light sources' and 'sizeable' objects near the lunar surface.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the files were 'hidden behind classifications' for too long, fueling 'justified speculation.'

While the official documents do not explicitly mention time-travelling humans, the detailed descriptions of 'trans-medium' craft—vessels that move between air, space, and water without visible means of propulsion—have led many to revisit Eskridge's exotic physics theories as a viable explanation for the recorded anomalies.

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Amy Eskridge's Suspicious Death

Along with the speculation about ultraterrestrials and extraterrestrials are speculation of the suspicious death of Eskridge in June 2022. While the Birmingham Police Department in Alabama ruled her death a suicide, her name has recently appeared on a list of the 'missing or deceased scientists' that has become a focal point of a federal investigation.

Although her father, Richard Eskridge, said he does not believe her death was suspicious and described her as a victim of personal struggles, the emergence of a 'death warning,' 'direct energy weapon' video, stories about a stalker, kidnapping attempts, and texts about her death threats has cast a shadow of doubt over her death.