A now-deleted viral social media post on X claimed that Elon Musk's SpaceX had placed a whopping $52 billion order for Nvidia GB300 AI servers from Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision. The claim generated widespread discussion among AI investors and SpaceX followers until Musk himself publicly dismissed it in four words: 'This is Fake News.'

The now-deleted post, shared by X user Andrew Curran, cited a report that Foxconn had secured its first contract to manufacture AI servers for SpaceX. According to the social media post, SpaceX planned to deploy over 13,000 AI server racks powered by Nvidia's upcoming GB300 platform, with each rack estimated to cost around $4 million, implying an estimated contract value of $52 billion.

In response to the claim widely circulating on X, Musk finally refuted the report, which was enough to trigger the deletion of several posts across the platform and entirely shifted the conversation from whether the deal existed to how the rumor spread so quickly.

This is fake news — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2026

Where Did the Claim Originate

The initial X posts were traced to Taiwan's Economic Daily, which said in a Sunday report that Foxconn had won its first AI server manufacturing project for SpaceX. The report also highlighted the server racks, delivery timelines, and how Foxconn is replacing existing suppliers for the project.

On X, a group of users argued that the numbers appeared plausible, citing the rising demand for AI infrastructure and Musk's growing public interest in building large-scale AI systems. Some even defended Musk by saying that the person who shared the information should have stood by his claim instead of quietly deleting them when challenged by Musk.

The original post claiming Elon was buying $52 billion worth of NVIDIA servers just got deleted.



Funny how the most dramatic version disappears right after Elon calls it fake news.



If you’re going to spread big claims, at least stand by them instead of quietly deleting when… pic.twitter.com/XyuMoALI1Y — Michael Hinrichs (@Michae1Hinrichs) July 20, 2026

Meanwhile, others urged caution, pointing out that no regulatory filing, corporate announcement, or press release supported the reported transaction.

After Musk's response, discussions shifted toward how quickly estimates based on industry assumptions can become treated as confirmed facts once they circulate on social media. Several users also noted that deleting the original post did not prevent screenshots from continuing to spread across X.

Why the Rumour Drew Attention

The report gained traction because it aligned with several verifiable developments. Musk has repeatedly discussed building massive AI computing clusters and has publicly referenced Nvidia's GB300 systems in previous posts discussing AI infrastructure.

At the same time, Foxconn has also stated that it expects strong growth in AI server manufacturing and has publicly targeted a larger share of the global AI server market, making it a credible participant in major infrastructure projects.

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Even Citrini analyst Jukan posted on X about the deal. 'Foxconn has broken Dell and Super Micro's duopoly by winning its first contract to manufacture SpaceX's next-generation AI servers powered by Nvidia's GB300,' said Citrini analyst Jukan in a post on X.

Jukan added that this order was not included in the company's existing revenue guidance, suggesting that Hon Hai or Foxconn's AI business momentum could be stronger than previously expected. 'Combined with strong results from its subsidiary FII, expectations for Hon Hai's second-half performance have risen significantly,' Jukan noted.

While the viral post demonstrated how quickly an eye-catching estimate can evolve into an accepted narrative online, what can actually be verified is that a report emerged claiming Foxconn had secured a major AI server project for SpaceX, which was hyped in no time before being fact-checked by Musk himself.