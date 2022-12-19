This week's launch of Oppo Find N2 Flip, along with the Find N2, probably took fans by surprise as many assumed both smartphone models would be launched in early 2023. This is definitely great news for those waiting for the foldable phone's launch as it is seen as a challenger to the top foldable options currently available in the market such as the Motorola Razr 2022 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch

Perhaps one of the top reasons why consumers are excited about the Oppo Find N2 Flip is that it would also be released outside of China. This makes the Find N2 Flip the brand's first foldable phone to be released outside its home country, according to digitaltrends. It is scheduled to be sold in Europe and presumably the U.K. as well but it won't be available in the U.S.

A bigger cover screen

Oppo Find N2 Flip's cover screen, which is the screen outside one sees when the phone is closed, measures 3.26 inches. This size is already impressive for a cover screen as the Galaxy Z Flip 4's cover screen only measures 1.9 inches.

Another factor that sets the N2 Flip's cover screen apart from its peers is its orientation. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4's landscape cover screen, the N2 Flip cover screen's portrait orientation makes it possible to operate the screen with one's thumb while holding the phone with one hand.

This portrait orientation also allows the phone to show more notification details. The larger cover screen is also more useful as a viewfinder for the camera.

Battery capacity

Oppo Find N2 Flip also excels in power capacity with its 4,300mAh battery. For comparison, Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 3,700mAh cell while Motorola Razr 2022 sports a 3,500mAh cell. Charging the N2 Flip is also expected to be faster than its peers with its fast 44W charging system.