Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro leaks and rumours have started pouring in, which is to be expected since the current Find X5 was launched way back in spring 2022. Here are the expected features and specs of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Oppo Find X6 release date speculations

At the moment, there is no official Oppo Find X6 release date from the smartphone manufacturer, but there are plenty of rumours. For instance, leaker Digital Chat Station stated that it could launch in late February or March after Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, according to TechAdvisor.

The prediction also matches the pattern based on previous models' releases. The Oppo Find X5 launched in March 2022 while the Oppo Find X3 was released in March 2021. For those wondering what happened to the Oppo Find X4, the number 4 is deemed unlucky in China, where Oppo is based, so the company just skipped it in the naming and moved to the X5.

Oppo Find X6 specs - CPU

Oppo already confirmed that its next Find X series phones would be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. However, the confirmation does not necessarily mean that every Find X6 handset will feature the chip, according to TechAdvisor.

For instance, Weibo leaker Digital Agent 007 said that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip would only be featured in the Oppo Find X6 Pro while the regular Find X6 will use the older 8+ Gen 1, which is a plausible scenario.

Oppo might also opt to launch more variants of its next smartphone lineup. There are rumours that the Chinese version of the Find X6 could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip while the Find X6 Pro could use the Dimensity 9200.

Oppo Find X6 specs – Display

When it comes to the display, Leaker Digital Chat Station hinted that the X6 Pro could feature a 2K panel while a 1.5K panel on the X6, which likely refers to a 1,220px horizontal resolution display.

Meanwhile, the Weibo spec sheet said that both the regular and Find X6 Pro would feature 2K displays. However, the X6 Pro is predicted to feature a larger 6.82-inch panel while the regular model will feature a smaller 6.74-inch display. Both will be AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz.