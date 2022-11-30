The upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro is one most highly anticipated smartphone releases as it is expected to be packed with top-of-the-line specs and features. For instance, the phone is rumoured to feature a periscope zoom lens that might be better than Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro

According to the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find X6 Pro will rely on its hardware to improve image quality. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 13 Pro will try to enhance image quality via algorithms, according to NDTV.com.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro will reportedly feature three 50-megapixel rear cameras. There are speculations that the main sensor will be a Sony IMX989 sensor with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The other two would be a Sony IMX890 sensor and a Sony IMX890 sensor.

It is understandable why tech watchers might compare the camera performance of both the Oppo Find X6 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. According to Gizmochina, the current-gen premium end phones for the two brands received underwhelming reception in terms of camera performance when they were launched.

Oppo Find X6 Pro specs and features

Aside from posting camera-related details, Digital Chat Station also revealed other details of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The tipster added that the prototype of Oppo Find X6 Pro (glass/ceramic version) is just 9.3mm thick and, if the lens module is included, the thickness is around 14mm. Meanwhile, the plain leather version is just around 9.5mm thick and around 14mm thick, including the lens module, according to Gadgets360.

The upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro will be the first flagship to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

At the moment, no Oppo Find X6 Pro release date has been announced. However, the Oppo flagship is expected to arrive sometime in 2023.